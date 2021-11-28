Trump has already laid the groundwork to overthrow the 2024 election





Donald Trump and the Republican Party have laid the groundwork for assuming the US Presidency regardless of the outcome of the 2024 election, and if they choose to pursue this plan, most of the conditions they would need to execute it are already in place. square.

If that sounds outrageous to you, please read on, keeping in mind that the presidential election is determined by the voters lists that states send to Congress for certification.

Given this quirk in our electoral process, here are some things a politician would need to have any chance of overthrowing the US presidential election:

Control of half of the state legislatures (which can be achieved through harsh partisan gerrymandering and selfish redistribution) b.) Replace the Election Council if it does not ensure that the candidate favorite wins; or c.) send a list of unelected voters for certification, regardless of the actual outcome of the elections. Control by the House of Representatives, and preferably both chambers of Congress. The ability to purge moderates who might disagree with the end of democracy. Total loyalty on the part of his political party and sectarian allegiance of the voters. A compliant, complacent or cooperative Supreme Court. Widespread skepticism among voters that elections are fair (a skepticism that can be fueled by the constant contestation of legitimate results by the loser of an election).

And here are a few more factors that could further help a determined politician to steal an election in this country:

Removal of voters enough to make the above plan unnecessary, or at least enough for the results to be close enough to sow even more doubts about the legitimacy of the results. Cynicism and confusion so deep that many people do not believe facts of any kind. Itinerant white nationalist militias that tout voter suppression and spread skepticism about the legitimacy of the elections. A significant minority of the population who strongly believe that blacks and immigrants are not real Americans, and that their votes should not determine election results.

Now, let’s look back at these conditions to find out how a politician could overturn an election. For Trump and the GOP, most of these boxes are already checked, and most of the others are well advanced.

The endless repetition of the Big Lie, the mock audit in Arizona, new voter suppression laws in 19 states, demonization of the mass media through the fake news mantra, filling the Supreme Court with justices Rightwing endorsed by Federalist Society, the purge of Rep. Liz Cheney, the encouragement of the Proud Boys, these are sometimes treated as haphazard and disparate elements, rather than part of a plan that makes perfect sense once you know what the goal is.

Assuming Trump runs for president, he will likely bring countless fraud charges repeated by his supporters between election day and December 16, 2024, when voters in each state come together to officially vote for the president. and the vice-president.

On that day, legislatures in at least some swing states that Democrats won could use laws passed in the wake of the 2020 election to invalidate the results and select a voters list for Trump. For example, Senate Bill 202 (the famous Georgian law for banning the distribution of water to voters in line) in a lesser-known but more insidious way allows state officials to take control of local election commissions. . In other words, the radical right-wing legislature that passed the law in the first place can easily and legally manipulate the outcome.

On January 6, 2025, when Congress opens the envelopes, there would either be enough electoral votes for Trump or enough states with competing voters lists or other forms of chaos to declare that none of the candidates have. reaches the required 270 electoral votes. At this point, the election would be determined by one vote per state. With Republicans having a majority of Congressional representatives in a majority of states and moderates kicked out of the party, it’s hard to imagine states doing anything other than selecting Trump. This scenario is plausible even if the voter suppression is insufficient to attribute the popular vote in the swing states to Trump. It doesn’t matter how much he loses if state legislatures have the power to determine the voters list sent to Congress.

What can be done to guard against the possibility that the 2024 elections could be held in this way?

Electoral resistance: Democrats could rally to retain a majority in the House of Representatives.

Legislative resistance: The Senate could pass federal electoral legislation that would overturn the worst provisions in the wave of recently passed state laws. In particular, federal law should override takeover provisions that allow state legislatures to replace or cancel local election commissions. This could happen either by suspending the filibuster rule and getting all 50 votes in the Democratic Senate, or getting 10 or more Republican Senators to support it.

Judicial resistance: President Joe Biden could appoint at least four new Supreme Court justices to prevent this from happening during the inevitable litigation, and the Senate could confirm them.

State-level resistance: Courageous Secretaries of State in Swing States could invoke Article 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who has taken an oath to defend the Constitution from holding elected office if they have participated to an insurrection or rebellion against the United States. officials could and arguably would be compelled to refuse to put Trump on the ballot.

These measures may seem extreme and even provocative, but without at least one of them, the United States is at serious risk of a democracy-shaking attack on its free and fair elections. And for now, all of them seem distant and unlikely.

It is a five-alarm fire, but as of yet, no elected Democrat is constantly sounding the alarm, neither Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, nor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Senator Bernie Sanders, nor Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and certainly not the Senator. Joe Manchin. It’s DEFCON for democracy, yet the president barely talks about it.

To be sure that democracy will survive in the United States, Democrats must take seriously the possibility of this nightmarish scenario and take bold action to prevent it from happening.

