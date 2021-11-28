Reviewing plans to ease travel restrictions: Prime Minister Modi amid Omicron fears: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, November 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised the review of plans to reopen international travel amid concerns over Omicron ‘worrying variant’ even as WHO urged countries to improve surveillance and sequencing, expand immunization and strengthen physical distance and masks. “We need to be proactive in light of the new variant,” the prime minister said during a two-hour review meeting with senior officials. He stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, test incoming passengers with a focus on “at risk” countries and review plans to ease international travel restrictions. Omicron, a super spreader On November 25, Omicron was found in 77 samples in South Africa, in four samples in Botswana and one in Hong Kong

Sudden spike seen in cases in Gauteng (SA) with a variant showing multiple mutations in the virus genome be proactive We have to be proactive in view of the new variant. – Narendra Modi, PM Advising improved coverage of the second dose of vaccine, intensive containment and active surveillance in high-burden areas and active genome sequencing, the PM called on people to be more careful in masking and socially distancing. He also called on authorities to review pediatric facilities, stocks of essential drugs and ventilators, and the availability of medical oxygen for any potential future waves. The meeting came as India registered a minimum of 8,318 new cases of Covid with an expansion in vaccination. The African Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a statement strongly discouraging the imposition of a travel ban on people from countries that have reported the Omicron variant. “The ban imposed on travelers from countries where a new variant is reported has not produced any significant results. Instead, the Covid security protocol should be encouraged, ”Africa CDC said. On the new variant (B.1.1529), he said that some of the mutations it carried had been detected in the previous Alpha and Delta variants and had been associated with increased transmissibility and immune evasion. “Many other identified mutations are not yet well characterized and have not been identified in other variants currently in circulation. Further investigations are underway to determine the possible impact of these mutations on the ability of the virus to transmit more efficiently, to impact vaccine efficacy, and to evade the immune response and cause more disease. severe or more mild, ”the CDC said. Given the increase in cases elsewhere and the detection of Omicron, WHO has called on countries in the Southeast Asia Region (SEARO) to step up surveillance, strengthen health public and measures and improve immunization coverage. To date, 31 percent of the region’s population had been fully immunized, 21 percent partially while almost 48 percent (about 100 crore people) had not yet received even one. dose of vaccine, said Poonam Khetarpal, regional director, World Health Organization, SEARO. Khetarpal said unvaccinated people continued to be at risk of contracting serious illness and spreading it further. Bad show 31% of the fully vaccinated Southeast Asian population

21%of the population of the partially vaccinated region

100 crore people have not yet received a single dose Masks must: WHO WHO has advised strict enforcement of distancing, masks, hygiene, containment, surveillance and sequencing

