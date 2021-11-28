Politics
Iran embarks on a neighborhood foreign policy
TEHRAN During his trip to Turkmenistan, Iranian President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his high-ranking delegation held several bilateral meetings in Ashgabat, reaffirming that Iran is pursuing a balanced and Asian-oriented foreign policy.
President Raisi arrived in Ashgabat on Saturday to attend the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation. Later that day he met his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.
The two sides discussed developing bilateral relations and increasing the level of trade between the two countries during the meeting.
On Sunday, Raisi had a busy day meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azeri and Pakistani counterparts.
During the meeting, Raisi said Iran and Turkey can bring economic and political relations closer to the strategic level by improving the current level of trade.
Referring to the broad and diverse areas of cooperation between Iran and Turkey in various sectors including energy, banking and monetary matters, and trade, Raisi said: We must facilitate the development of economic relations and , in this regard, preferential tariffs may be revised.
Emphasizing the close cooperation and relations between Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the president said that the three countries have many cultural, religious and ideological affinities and that these relations should not be disturbed. Instead, Raisi suggested, the relationship should be as close as possible to disappoint common enemies.
Further, he addressed the issue of Afghanistan by stating: Terrorist groups not only cause insecurity in Afghanistan, but also threaten the security of the region, so we should not allow terrorist groups such as Daesh ( ISIS) and the PKK to threaten the security of countries. In the region.
The president added that Iran supports the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
We believe that all groups and ethnicities in Afghanistan should have a role and participation in the future of Afghanistan, he said.
Referring to the establishment of stability and security in Syria, Raisi said, “We must use our capabilities to create peace and security in Syria.
For his part, Erdogan said his country considers it necessary to develop and strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
We can make a leap in relations between the two countries, especially in economic sectors, Erdogan said.
The White House trains and arms all terrorist groups in the region, including ISIS and the PKK, and provides them with terrorist equipment and tools to create insecurity, he said.
Erdogan added that Iran, Russia and Turkey can maintain security and stability in the region with the cooperation of other countries in the region.
Iran, Azerbaijan sign agreement allowing Turkmenistan to trade gas with Azerbaijan
Later that day, Raisi met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
After the meeting ended, Iran and Azerbaijan signed an agreement that allowed Turkmenistan to trade gas with Azerbaijan, using Iranian territory.
The agreement was signed in the presence of the oil ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OCE).
According to the agreement, Turkmenistan will export between 1.5 and 2 billion cubic meters of gas to the Republic of Azerbaijan via Iranian territory.
The agreement also required Turkmenistan to sell 5-6 million cubic meters of gas per day to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Iran will withdraw its required gas consumption in five northern provinces as a gas transfer right.
In this regard, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian also met his Azeri counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.
During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian praised the important cooperation in various political, economic, cultural fields as well as at the level of officials, including presidents, foreign ministers, etc.
He welcomed the visit of the Azeri Deputy Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Joint Commission to Iran.
The senior Iranian diplomat described the meeting between Iranian and Azerbaijani officials as indicating the right diplomatic path.
He also congratulated Azerbaijan’s membership in the Executive Board of UNESCO and stressed the importance of developing international cooperation.
These developments come at a time when Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri is in Vienna to discuss ways to lift the sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran.
This shows that Iran has changed direction and is now focused on a balanced foreign policy. Relying solely on the West is no longer on the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As Amir Abdollahian explained in his 100-day report on November 27, Iran seeks to pursue an Asian-oriented foreign policy, with particular emphasis on its neighbors.
It also sends the message that Iran has overcome unwanted tensions with Azerbaijan, as Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said during his press briefing on November 22.
Truly, a new day has come.
