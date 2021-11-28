“Lives mean nothing! Said a Taiwanese lawmaker, warning that Xi Jinping will likely continue the invasion regardless of the human cost. »Common thread





“Lives mean nothing! Said a Taiwanese lawmaker, warning that Xi Jinping will likely continue the invasion regardless of the human cost. According to Taiwanese MP Wang Ting-yu, Xi Jinping’s regime “doesn’t care about life” and could continue an invasion of Taiwan despite the high human cost. The threat of heavy losses will not deter China from invading Taiwan, according to Taiwanese lawmaker Wang Ting-yu, who also said Xi Jinping and the rest of the Chinese leadership “don’t care about life.” Wang Ting-yu also said that the Taiwanese military forces are well trained to counter any threat posed by Beijing. “They don’t care about life in China,” Wang Ting-yu told this website. “Life is meaningless for the Chinese people. “For leaders like Xi Jinping, their position matters. “So, because the war is killing both sides, not one, Taiwan, as a peaceful country, will not create or provide any excuse for conflict in this region. “ He went on to say, “We are a mature democracy here.” “However, our army has been well trained to protect our country from across the straight line.” “The narrowest part of our Taiwan Strait is about 170 kilometers wide, and crossing it is not easy.” “So if we do a reasonable calculation, China won’t have the capacity to invade Taiwan in five years.” “We calculate their amphibious capacity, their parachute troops, something like that,” continued the Taiwanese lawmaker. They don’t have the capacity to invade Taiwan in the next five years, so we are trying to strengthen our defenses to counter their barricades. President Biden’s decision to include Taiwan in the “summit of democracy” next month, while leaving the People’s Republic of China off the list, has sparked outrage in Beijing. Beijing maintains Taiwan is a wandering part of China and has long pressured countries to stop officially recognizing the island as a separate country. “China strongly opposes the United States’ invitation to Taiwanese authorities to participate in the so-called ‘Summit for Democracy’,” Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday. ‘a press conference in Beijing. “There is only one China in the world, the People’s Republic of China is the only legal government representing the whole country, Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and the principle of one China is a universally recognized international standard. “Internationally, Taiwan has no other status. “News from Brinkwire.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.brinkwire.com/news/lives-mean-nothing-says-a-taiwan-mp-warning-that-xi-jinping-will-likely-pursue-invasion-regardless-of-human-cost/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos