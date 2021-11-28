Trump was “without facts” at the briefings, a former Intel said. Director





During intelligence briefings, former President Donald Trump was “without facts” and prone to “take off on tangents,” said James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

Clapper’s comments come from a recently released CIA publication Getting to Know the President, which chronicles the relationship between the intelligence community and U.S. presidents during their transition and administration. Written by retired intelligence officer John L. Helgerson, the final chapter covers Trump and reveals just how unprepared and unconventional Trump was. It’s important to note, however, that this is not a neutral account, given Trump’s turbulent history with intelligence agencies.

“Trump’s briefing presented the IC with the most difficult challenges it has ever faced,” Helgerson wrote. According to the report, the intelligence community struggled in large part because Trump “doubted the competence of intelligence professionals and felt no need for regular intelligence support.” Never since Nixon, nearly 50 years earlier, had the country’s intelligence personnel had such a hard time with a president, Helgerson said.

Trump’s public and vocal criticisms of the intelligence community created tensions between them. This is why, during one of his first intelligence briefings while still a candidate, Helgerson reported that the briefers “were surprised” when Trump “assured them that” the nasty things he said “publicly about the intelligence community” do not apply. for you.’ Then, in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton on September 7, Trump claimed that the briefers’ “body language” suggested they were “not happy” with Obama’s policies.

After his election, Trump delayed receiving intelligence briefings for a week because his team was “not quite ready to launch transitional operations, apparently not having plans to win the election.” “Some embarrassment developed,” Helgerson wrote, when CIA personnel wanted to share printed classified information with Trump at Trump Tower, but none of his staff wanted to be responsible and they had no way to store them safely. To solve the problem, the CIA installed a safe.

Even after Trump began receiving the President’s Daily Brief (PDB), a daily summary of high-level national security and intelligence matters, Trump chose not to read it, according to Ted Gistaro, a career analyst at the CIA, which frequently informed Trump. This confirmed previous reports that Trump had not read the PDB. “He touched him,” Gistaro said when asked how well Trump read the memoirs. “He really doesn’t read anything.

Clapper agreed with Gistaro, telling Helgerson, “Trump doesn’t read a lot; he likes balls. Instead, during the Trump administration, the briefer aloud summed up key points since the last briefing and provided three documents (no more than one page) on new developments overseas. It was all part of an effort to make the PDB “shorter and tighter, with declarative sentences and no feature films.”

“Trump had his own way of receiving intelligence information – and a particularly brutal way of dealing publicly with the IC,” Helgerson wrote, “but it was a system in which he digested the key points offered by the briefers , asked questions, engaged in discussion, made his own priority interests known and used the information as a basis for discussions with his political advisers.

Russia represented “the most problematic aspect of the 2016 transition” for the intelligence community, and these issues will continue to be a source of tension during her administration. According to Hegelson, Russia was “at the center” of three distinct issues at play: Russia’s hack into the DNC and the leak of stolen emails to influence the elections; the Steele file, which allegedly contains compromising information about Trump; and contacts between Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Russian ambassador to the United States. Flynn then pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with the Ambassador. Each of these issues “took place against the larger backdrop of Trump’s very positive outlook and the repeated public defenses of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” which further complicated matters.

Trump’s repeated public attempts to discredit the intelligence community have further fueled the flames. He speculated in a tweet that the IC was ill-prepared and didn’t know what he was talking about during a transition briefing, and he told media he didn’t believe Russia tried to interfere with it. elections to increase their chances of winning. ” I do not believe it. These are the same people who said Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction, ”Trump said publicly, denigrating the IC.

Like Nixon, Helgerson wrote, Trump was “suspicious and insecure of the intelligence process.” But unlike Nixon, Trump didn’t just shut down the IC. He “publicly attacked him.” These and other difficulties faced by agencies under Trump led Helgerson to conclude that “the system worked, but it struggled.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-fact-free-cia-report-1263777/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos