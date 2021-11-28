Connect with us

Opinion: Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron are locked in a post-Brexit duel

17 seconds ago

The International Organization for Migration said the tragedy marked the only greatest loss of life known on the busy waterway since data collection began in 2014. And a Editorial cartoon in The Times of London depicts migrants crammed into a coffin-shaped boat, vividly highlighting the risks people take in search of a better life.
The tragedy has sparked a new row between the UK and France, two countries whose relations have increasingly frayed in the wake of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday published a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, proposing, among other things, an agreement to “allow the return of all illegal migrants crossing the Channel” – a suggestion the French have previously rejected.
A spokesperson for the French government said the letter was “both poor in content and completely inappropriate in form”, while the French Home Secretary announced that the British Home Secretary was no longer invited to a meeting in Calais on Sunday to discuss how to stop the crossings and the syndicates of traffickers.
Britain, France escalate war of words after dozens drown in Channel tragedy
In response to growing pressure for a stronger intervention, France said it improve surveillance of its northern shores. However, SKY News released a video on Thursday apparently showing French police are watching like a group of people ready to enter the dangerous waters of the canal.

Do politics

Unfortunately, the political situation on both sides of the chain may grab the headlines, but create little space for hard-hitting problem-solving.

For Johnson, a former journalist who has mastered the art of politics, the prospect of standing up to the French and pushing back asylum seekers could be good for a government that has campaigned to regain control and sovereignty over the country. European Union. But it might be difficult to make a convincing case that Brexit has improved questions of sovereignty and border control when there has been many more canal crossings in 2021 to date compared to the same period over the past two years.
Meanwhile, anti-immigration rhetoric from Brexit campaigners like Nigel Farage ignores data that points to a desperate need for increased migration in the UK, with labor shortage in several sectors and over a million job offers between July and September – on highest levels since 2001.
And for Macron, who faces re-election next year, pushing back an ally who voluntarily left the EU and helped reverse France’s submarine deal with Australia creates useful fodder for political purposes, especially in an ongoing dispute over french fishing licenses. He cannot be seen here as the weak underdog, with right-wing presidential candidate Eric Zemmour already seizing the issue and using it against Macron.
French fishermen threaten to block Channel tunnel, ports protest fishing permits

“The bilateral tensions that you see are more or less the consequences of Brexit,” French political commentator Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet told me. “And the refugees are the main victims.

Before Brexit, the UK could send migrants to other countries as part of the Dublin Regulation which claimed that a person’s asylum application would be transferred to the first EU member state they entered.

Now that the UK has left the EU, the regulation no longer applies. Johnson and Macron now want to look like they came out on top after Brexit, while avoiding being knocked down by the third immigration rail problem back home.

Crush the smugglers

Even at the best of times, the French and British response appears to be little more than an amateur cat-and-mouse game with human traffickers.

Canadian investigative journalist Victor malarek, who has written extensively on human trafficking around the world, said France and the UK must not only bury their differences, but also adopt more creative tactics like infiltrating or infiltrating gangs to crush the smugglers’ unions, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.

Malarek said more resources should be allocated to tackling smuggling. “And when you catch smugglers you have to hit them hard,” he told me, adding that the traffickers involved in Wednesday’s crossing should be held responsible for the 27 deceased migrants.

On the positive side, the crisis has generated a new discussion of how to deal with the so-called push factors that motivate people to flee desperate conditions. More frequent and intense climatic events and conflicts will only place more people in the dangerous networks of smugglers.

“The reality is that desperate people will do desperate things,” said Malarek.

France and the UK are allies and they must resolve this complex crisis in a mutually acceptable manner and with respect for international humanitarian law and refugee agreements. “The main problem is that neither the British nor the French are ready to give up anything,” Moreau-Chevrolet told me. A major risk for Johnson would be for the French to release thousands of refugees into British waters, as the Cubans did it in the 1980s and like Belarus now does, said Moreau-Chevrolet.
With France already welcoming more migrants per year than the UK, Johnson is expected to offer more resources and more money than the $ 72 million he is currently sending to help the police of the French coasts if they want to stem the migratory flow. Either way, the best option for Johnson and Macron would be to work together instead of swapping beards on a body of water that is becoming the graveyard of too many of the world’s most vulnerable people.
Failure to do so could put Macron and Johnson in an unenviable position which is reminiscent of what is between Poland and Belarus, where the leaders of the two countries lay the blame and trying To capitalize on the situation for what appears to be their own political gain, whatever the consequences.

