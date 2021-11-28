Jan. 6 committee decision on criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows could be released this week – KION546





By Chandelis Duster and Daniella Diaz, CNN

The special House committee to investigate the January 6 insurgency will make a decision “this week” as to whether it will fire Mark Meadows for criminal contempt for defying a subpoena before the Thanksgiving holiday, a said California representative Adam Schiff, a member of the panel. Sunday.

“I think we will probably make a decision this week on how to deal with this particular witness and possibly others,” Schiff told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” “I can’t go into … what communications we have or haven’t had with particular witnesses, but we move forward eagerly with anyone who is obstructing the committee, and that was certainly the case with Mr. Bannon.” That will be the case with Mr. Meadows, and Mr. Clark or whatever.

The committee’s looming decision comes amid attempts to get Meadows – the former chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, who defied his subpoena and failed to show up for a deposition – to comply at the request of the panel. as he seeks more information on events at the United States Capitol on January 6.

The committee has already referred charges of criminal contempt against Donald Trump’s former ally Steve Bannon and last week issued new subpoenas to five allies of the former president, including Roger Stone and the theorist of the Alex Jones plot. Earlier this month, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark blocked the House select committee, responding to a subpoena requiring him to appear for a panel interview, but not not responding to questions put to him, sources familiar with his appearance told CNN.

Schiff also told Bash that one of the main issues the committee considered was Trump’s involvement.

“And I can’t go into the evidence we’ve gathered, but I’ll say this, I think one of the most important issues we’re investigating is the full role of the former president,” the Democrat said. .

Meadows, who was still serving in the White House when the riots at the U.S. Capitol took place, has potentially plausible arguments for executive privilege. CNN previously reported that two committee members said there were several investigative leads that would not be covered by executive privilege regarding Meadows.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat who is also a member of the committee, told CNN earlier this month that Meadows may have a “minor claim” to executive privilege over some conversations, but stressed the committee had questions for ask him that “had nothing to do with the conversations he had directly with the president.

Aguilar told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday that Meadows still had a “little window he can still comply with here … use whatever means necessary.”

Earlier this month, the White House indicated that there was no need to make concessions for Meadows, advising him that President Joe Biden would not claim executive privilege or immunity for him on matters related to the investigation.

Schiff also suggested on Sunday that he would like the Justice Department to be more aggressive in its investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn elections in some states, such as Georgia.

“I am afraid that there seems to be an investigation, unless it is done very discreetly by the Justice Department, for example the former president on the phone with the Georgia secretary of state, asking him to find, really demanding that he find 11,780 votes that don’t exist, ”he told Bash.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sarah Fortinsky of CNN contributed to this report.

