Censored by Xi Jinping, the Chinese photographer of young pioneers forced to abjure





by Piero Ceccatelli When history goes backwards. In 2008, with the Beijing Olympics approaching and an urgent desire to show the world its best face, China proudly displayed the pictures of Chen man, who looked at the digital file Young Pioneers: Chinese girls who paved the way for magnificent and progressive destinies for their country of too much speed: supersonic, in the development of the economy, in the finance of technology applied to industry. But snail speed, if not immobility, in the field of human, civil and social rights, of the consideration of women. Icon of the pioneers, the girl who hangs over a gigantic dam, erected to meet the country’s energy needs. Grace, on a huge job, which may have led to an environmental disaster, but it didn’t matter. The girl was important, an image of a new China exposed to the world, but only sketched out, hardly savored at home. Today, this photo and the others of the Young Pioneers of the time, combined with other images from 2012, even more uninhibited than the coolness of the regime, have cost their author censorship and abjuration. Chen man forced to write on Weibo social media: “I was immature and ignorant. I will come back to study my people who deserve more attention and respect. I regret having been so superficial. I hope you will forgive me for the inconvenience I caused ”. Chen Man goes like this of an admired outpost of a future China, aerial and perhaps free to condemn, outrageous with sedimented codes and – of course – scratchproof for years, decades, who knows: even centuries to come. Photos of Chen Man, of which China was proud, became sacrilegious during Xi Jinping’s time representations of Chinese community and tradition. An example above all: the model studded with freckles, with elongated eyes that do not observe you, a pronounced nose, and scattered black hair. Between the lower lip and the chin, the arch of a dark leather handle. Dior made it a manifesto. The bag mentioned in a detail, not shown, but mentioned. The message is not in the object, but in the face of a proud woman, full of herself, happy mix it up between past and future.





THE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YOUNG ‘ABANDONED’ PIONEERS ALSO BY DIOR The photo, recently on display in Shanghai along with dozens of similar ones, was met with a perfect storm of accusations on social media. Who sees a nod to the bag and, from there, a sign of submission to the West. Those who notice by indulging in almond eyes and somatic features the gust of the racist wind towards oriental chexsoira all over the world. Among the indistinct people reacting to a years-delayed epidemic, each faceless signature bears a piece of the gigantic puzzle of the storm of shame, of the storm of shame that hits Chen. She draws for a moment, pretending to ignore. But with the unleashing of institutions, it gives in to the abjuration of itself. Without even the consolation ofAnd yet it moves, of the mental reserve that Galileo left to history. Enemies on social media, perhaps cleverly triggered, raised the ball that Xi Jinping’s device shot down. Are you saying that we are not transparent and that we do not listen to people? False: people are uncomfortable with these photos and we spoil them. A propaganda operation. And massive distraction, as the regime failed over the tennis player’s case Peng shuai, disappeared and finally reappeared after denouncing the rape committed by a senior party official. Chen Man goes out of circulation in China, while censorship makes him even more popular and accepted in the West. Besides also Dior collected: “We do not want to hurt Chinese susceptibility,” the house said, removing the poster. Any other government that behaved like Xi Jinping’s would have been censored, reprimanded, and even subjected to sanctions. Except for China, a coveted partner of all, in this case for those who make fashion and sell clothes, shoes, accessories, perfumes. By the way, the yuan has no smell. Even when they carry the stench of censorship within them.

