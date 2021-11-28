On affordable electric cars in Indonesia, this is Mitsubishi’s answer





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Price is one of the main obstacles to be absorbed by the Indonesian automotive market Electric car. Currently, the marketed price is over Rp 500 million, while the purchasing power of the average consumer is Rp 200-300 million. PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI) said on one occasion that selling whether it is a hybrid, PHEV or pure electric car with a price range of IDR 200 million to IDR 300 million is very difficult. “It’s very difficult. We’re still studying it,” PT MMKSI Product Strategy Division Director Hikaru Mii said on the sidelines of the 2021 Indonesia Electric Car Show (IEMS) recently. However, Mii said the price of electric cars will become cheaper with the volume of the market. Mass production will accelerate the production of economies of scale achieved to sell electric cars at more affordable prices for Indonesian consumers. “We are still reviewing it and do not know what the size of the market will be. When the sales volume is large, the price will of course be more affordable,” Hikaru said. Meanwhile, MMKSI believes the government’s direction on electric cars is pretty good. Currently, not only Indonesia, but also the world is in the process of switching to environmentally friendly vehicles. However, Indonesia still has work to do to accelerate the adoption of electric car technology. “We are ready for this. But it will take time, we will expand the XEV variant, starting with Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, Ev. We will find the right balance for the Indonesian market. That is why we offer cars. EV as part of the overall strategy. ” to say Mitsubishi is currently marketing an electrification product, the Outlander PHEV. This car, which uses plug-in hybrid technology, was launched in 2019, with the launch of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. In addition, MMKSI will enter the electric car market through the Minicab MiEV utility vehicle. MMKSI did not disclose the price of electric cars that were tested by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at GIIAS 2021. quality content

