Liberty Times editorial: Xi’s thought shows lack of qualms

At the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held earlier this month, participants adopted the resolution of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on the main achievements and the historical experience of the Party over the past century. .

The resolution divides the CCP government in China into three historic phases.

The first phase was led by Mao Zedong (), who allowed the Chinese to stand up. The second phase occurred under the mandate of Deng Xiaoping (), which allowed China to become rich. The third phase began with Chinese President Xi Jinping (), who built on the legacy of Mao and Deng and made China powerful.

The resolution also crowns Xi as a Marxist politician, thinker and strategist, and elevates Xis’ position within the party beyond challenge and on an equal footing with Mao and Deng.

The resolution features Xi as the third great leader of China after the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. This makes Xis a candidacy for a third term as president a near-inevitability and could mean that he obtains a life term as party president and president.

Communist China gave birth to a new emperor. It’s too early to say whether this will end in fortune or calamity for China, but what is certain is that Xis China will present a huge challenge to the democratic world, and Taiwan in particular.

The resolution is of vital importance to both the CCP and Xi, and is only the third such document in the history of the party.

The first resolution, titled Resolution on Several Historical Questions Concerning the Party, was adopted at a party plenum in 1945. It consolidated Maos’ leadership status and established Mao Zedong’s thought and party leadership.

The second resolution, titled Resolution on Several Historical Problems Concerning the Party Since the Founding of the PRC, was introduced by Deng in 1981 and discussed several mistakes made by Mao, but without criticizing him directly. The resolution also helped legitimize Dengs’ policy of reform and openness, as well as the new direction in which he was leading the country.

Xis’ resolution contains two important points.

First of all, he praises Xis’ anti-corruption campaign, poverty reduction and resistance against the United States, in addition to his mastery of Hong Kong as having achieved an important passage from the chaos to order.

The document also salutes Xis’ staunch opposition to Taiwan independence, separatists and interference by foreign forces, as well as his firm grip, leadership and initiative in managing the cross-strait relationship.

Second, the resolution significantly elevates Xis’ status within the party. The CCP’s consistent guiding principle of socialism with Chinese characteristics was merged with Xi Jinping’s thought to create Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

The resolution says: The essence of the current era of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit has achieved a new leap forward in the sinization of Marxism.

Unlike Maos ‘legacy of founding the PRC and Deng’s legacy of economic growth, Xis’ resolve shows that he seeks to build a personal dictatorship and clearly considers fighting the United States and achieving unification with Taiwan as crucial steps to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people. .

Xi revives the methods employed by the rising imperial powers through the ages: nationalism, autocratic rule, military expansion and foreign invasion.

Although China was already a great power when Xi rose to the country’s highest office and Imperial Japan’s invasion of China was then a chapter in a dusty history book, Xi was keen to point out. the so-called 100 years of China’s humiliation and used this to fan the flames of nationalism and patriotism.

Such strong emotions, once aroused, are difficult to control. The exaggerated sense of national grievance awakened by the Chinese propaganda machine and its army of keyboard warriors, colloquially known as xiao fenhong (little roses,), merged into reactionary Han Chinese nationalism, which rationalizes repression at home and abroad.

In pursuit of China’s historic mission of rejuvenating, hardly anyone in China dares to question Xi’s monopolization of vast powers, military expansionism, and aggressive acts.

What is even more concerning for the Chinese people is that Xi has moved away from Deng’s low-key approach of hiding his strength and biding his time, and never seeking hegemony, which has placed China on a stable path of development and economic growth, and made China the world’s second-largest economy.

The very ambitious Xi brushed aside Deng’s cautious approach. Additionally, to consolidate personal authority, Xi used high-tech tools including facial recognition, CCTV, algorithms, and online censorship to build a digital authoritarianism system that would spin George Orwell in his grave. and that gets stronger and harsher by the day.

The resolution also states that Xis’ goal is not simply to become an autocratic emperor figure, but more so to establish a system whose values ​​are diametrically opposed to Western democracies.

Beijing has long given up worrying about external censorship of China’s human rights violations, Xinjiang’s genocidal policies, and its state capitalism that involves brutal intervention in the markets. Instead, Beijing proudly touts China’s economic achievements and shifts the extreme level of social order and control it employs as socialism with Chinese characteristics, brushing aside the fact that they go against it. universal values.

Numerous policies implemented since Xi came to power show that in addition to autocracy at home, China has no intention of upholding existing standards abroad or complying with the rules. international.

Instead, Xi intends to create a strengthened communist bloc to counter the free and democratic world ruled by the United States.

However, that does not mean that Xi seeks to build a classless, orthodox Marxist style society and export it to the rest of the world. Instead, he wants to use narrow nationalism to resist internationalist ideals in a way that departs from the original ideas of socialism.

This means that China will display its own banner in the colors of socialism with Chinese characteristics with Xi Jinping thought for a new era as the central text: an ideological foundation reconstituted with Emperor Xi in the foreground.

The CCP’s landmark third resolution lays bare Xis’ ambition to become both emperor and hegemon. It shows that Xi has set an imperial future for China that will endanger the world and threaten Taiwan.

Moreover, it shows that Xi is no longer trying to hide his political ambition, indicating that he will likely have even fewer qualms when he stirs the flames of nationalism, to turn on and off as an internal pressure relief valve.

Antagonism between the United States and China will intensify, and China’s intimidation of Taiwan will become more frequent.

To meet the challenge of an imperialist China which has military designs outside its borders, the Taiwanese must unite and face the Chinese threat to protect their beautiful homeland.

Translated by Edward Jones