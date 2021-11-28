‘Race against time’ as more European countries detect cases of Omicron

Denmark on Sunday became the last European country to confirm cases of a new variant of COVID-19 Omicron.

Danish health authorities say they have recorded two cases in travelers from South Africa

It comes after the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, the United Kingdom and Belgium also announced that they had detected cases of the new strain of coronavirus.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that although his country does not yet have any confirmed cases, “it is likely that there are currently cases in circulation”.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a “race against time” was underway to tackle the Omicron variant.

13 confirmed cases in the Netherlands

The Dutch public health authority confirmed on Sunday that 13 people who arrived in the Netherlands on flights from South Africa on Friday had so far tested positive for the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

The 61 people who tested positive for the virus on Friday after arriving on the last two flights to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol before a flight ban was put in place were immediately placed in isolation while sequencing was done to establish if they had the new variant.

The public health institute said in a statement that testing was continuing on the samples.

Most of the 61 people who tested positive have been isolated in a hotel near the airport, while a small number have been allowed to remain in quarantine at home under strict conditions.

Health officials have called on all travelers returning from southern Africa in the past week to get tested and set up a testing center at Schiphol Airport for Dutch citizens returning from the region. Testing is voluntary, and travelers can wait for results in isolation at home.

UK imposes new travel restrictions

The UK announced that a third case of Omicron was detected on Sunday.

The country initially reported two confirmed cases which Health Secretary Sajid Javid said were “linked and there is a link with a trip to southern Africa.”

Infections from the new variant, which preliminary evidence suggests may be highly transmissible and more resistant to current treatments, including vaccines, have prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tighten entry requirements.

“We are not going to stop people from traveling, but we will require anyone entering the UK to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after arrival and self-isolate until they have a negative result, “Johnson said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Javid previously said on Twitter that the two infected people are self-isolating with their households and that contact tracing is ongoing.

“As a precaution, we are deploying additional targeted testing in the affected areas – Nottingham and Chelmsford – and we will sequence all positive cases,” he added.

He also announced that Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola have been added to the country’s travel red list, alongside South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe which were added earlier this week.

This means that travelers from these countries must book a stay in a quarantine hotel.

Johnson also said contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be asked to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status and that face covering requirements in stores and public transport will be tightened.

The new “temporary and preventive” rules will be reviewed in three weeks.

Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Czech Republic also report cases of Omicron

The total number of cases in Germany rose to three on Sunday, according to information released by the Hessian state health authorities

Two confirmed Omicron infections were initially reported by the Bavarian Ministry of Health Saturday.

The two infected people returned from South Africa on November 24 and were placed in self-isolation. Health officials in the southeastern German lander have called on passengers on the same flight to report to their local health authorities and anyone who has visited South Africa in the past two weeks as soon as possible. to do a PCR test.

The Italian Higher Institute of Health (ISS) also announced on Saturday evening that a first case of the Omicron variant had been detected in Italy in a person who had recently visited Mozambique.

“The patient and his family members are in good health,” he said in a statement.

The Czech Republic has also detected a first case of the new strain in a COVID-19 patient. The woman is hospitalized with mild symptoms in Liberec, in the north of the country.

They come a day after Belgium became the first member state of the European Union to report the case of a traveler returning from Egypt.

Dutch authorities are sequencing samples of 61 passengers from two planes returning from South Africa on Friday who tested positive for COVID-19.

EU member states on Friday closed their borders to travelers from seven southern African countries – Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe – due to the variant.

The decision came hours before the World Health Organization (WHO) named the variant, first known as B.1.1.529, and called it a “variant of concern.”

The U.N. health agency stressed that “preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of infection”, with experts also fearing that the variant’s “large number of mutations” will make it more immune to current treatments, including vaccines.

Canada and the United States are other countries to have imposed travel restrictions with countries in southern Africa.