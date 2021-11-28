Arvind Kejriwal urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from countries affected by Covid Omicron variant

In view of the new strain, a number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to affected regions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from India from countries affected by a new variant of the coronavirus with immediate effect.

“Our country has waged a fierce fight against the coronavirus over the past year and a half. With great difficulty and thanks to the selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered from the coronavirus,” he wrote in the letter.

In view of the new variant of Covid, a number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to affected regions, he said.

“We must do everything possible to prevent the new worrying variant, recently recognized by the WHO, from entering India … I urge you to stop flights from these areas with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard. can prove detrimental, if any affected person enters India, “the letter said.

As concerns grow over the new COVID variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a proactive approach and a review of plans to ease international travel restrictions, and urged people to be more careful while that several states have acted quickly to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant.

Modi, who was briefed by officials on the newly discovered Omicron variant during a full meeting here to review public health readiness and COVID-19 vaccination, also stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing according to guidelines, with particular emphasis on countries identified as “at risk”.

The Center on Thursday called on all states and Union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travelers arriving or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where the variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday to discuss measures that need to be taken given the threat of the new variant of COVID-19, Kejriwal said on Friday.