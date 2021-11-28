Prime Minister Imran Khan comes to solve Karachi transport problem, says Asad Umar





Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

KARACHI: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday that the long-awaited Green Line (BRT) project would be completed within 10 to 12 days.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives [to Karachi] to solve the transport problems of the citizens of Karachi, ”said Umar, addressing a convention of PTI workers in Karachi.

He said the PTI-led government would solve Karachi’s transport problems by announcing that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the project in Karachi in two weeks.

“Karachi’s journey to development has begun,” the minister added.

Umar added that the census has always been a problem in Karachi.

He said that a complaint has been received that the people of Karachi are unable to find a job in which Prime Minister Imran Khan said the census should be taken every five years.

“A fair and transparent census will be carried out in Karachi,” Umar said, adding that the new census of the population of Karachi would be completed by December 2022.

Speaking about the local government system in Sindh, Umar said he does not empower people.

He said PTI has filed a lawsuit regarding the system.

Umar went on to say that the departments of education, health, transport, tourism, water supply and sanitation will report to the mayor of Islamabad.

“The Green Line bus service will begin commercial operations from December 25”

Earlier today, the Minister of Planning said the BRT project would be ready for test operations in Karachi within the next 10 days.

Speaking to Twitter, Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would proceed with the inauguration of the Green Line BRT project, which aims to make life easier for the people of Karachi.

After approximately two-week trial operations, the Green Line bus service will begin commercial operations on December 25.

The project was started in 2016 by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who aimed to complete the project within one year. However, for various reasons, the project remained unfinished.

Arrival of a freighter carrying 40 buses for the BRT project in Karachi

On September 19, Karachi’s public transport came close to a much needed boost when a cargo ship carrying the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project buses entered Pakistani territory.

Authorities had confirmed to Geo News that the cargo ship Feng Shen, loaded with 40 buses, had entered Pakistani territorial waters.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also announced that the BRT project would be inaugurated in Karachi within a month.

