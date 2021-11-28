NBA star and activist changes name to Enes Kanter Freedom | Boston Celtics





Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter changes his name to Enes Kanter Freedom as he prepares to become a U.S. citizen. Kanters director Hank Fetic told The Associated Press that Kanter will take his citizenship oath on Monday afternoon and, at the same time, complete his legal name change. Kanter grew up in Turkey before moving to the United States as a teenager to pursue a career as a basketball player. He is a vocal critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter said his passport was revoked by his homeland in 2017 due to his activism. Turkey could have been the bridge between Islam and the West, but because of everything that is going on right now, it is almost impossible. I love my country and I love my people, Kanter told The Guardian in 2020. That’s why I want things to change. And just because I speak of democracy, human rights and freedom, the Turkish government calls me a terrorist. This is the craziest thing. The only thing I terrorize is the basketball ring. The 2011 first-round pick also took to social media to support Tibet’s independence and criticize Chinese treatment of the Uyghur people. During matches, he wore shoes decorated to say free Tibet and advocated a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

