Some wonder why WHO ignored nu, xi for new COVID variant

FILE – In this file photo from June 11, 2009, the World Health Organization logo can be seen at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. An email obtained by the Associated Press shows that the World Health Organization has registered 65 cases of coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters. (AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus, file)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP / WFLA) The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had its head scratching on the World Health Organization’s system to label certain versions of the virus.

The WHO chose on Friday to nickname the variant, first reported to the agency by scientists in South Africa, omicron, continuing its use of the Greek alphabet to name notable variants of the virus.

Social media users correctly noted, however, that the organization skipped two letters, leading to questions about the move.

Here’s what we know about how omicron ended up with its name.

The WHO on Friday gave the name micron to a new variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The agency also considered this to be a worrying variant.

Omicron was first reported to the United Nations health agency by scientists in South Africa and has been identified in several other countries as well.

WHO hasregularthegreek alphabetwhen labeling certain variants of the virus, SARS-CoV-2, since May. He said the system allows variants to be referred to in a simpler way than by their scientific names, and that it helps prevent people from referring to variants by where they were detected and from create stigma.

Many people expected the agency to label the latest variant nude, which comes after mu, a variant designated on August 30.

Instead, the WHO jumped naked along with xi, the next Greek letter online, a move that many social media users have highlighted, while some, like Republican politician Ted Cruz, questioned whether it was to avoid offending Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic? https://t.co/wURdLcdqw2 – Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 26, 2021

Others, like Wall Street Journal columnist Ben Zimmer, applauded the decision, citing that it avoided confusion.

Nu is too easily confused with the new one, and Xi was not used because it is a common last name, WHO said in a statement provided to the PA, adding that the best practices of the agency to name the diseases suggest to avoid offending any cultural, social harm. , national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.

These best practices have been described in aMay 2015 documentissued by the agency. The organizationsaid at the timehe wanted to minimize the unnecessary negative effects on nations, economies and peoples ”by naming infectious diseases.

This is the first time the organization has skipped letters since it began using the Greek alphabet for variants of the coronavirus; he has already used the alphabet to label 12 others. Alpha, beta, gamma, and delta are all currently worrying variants like omicron. Lambda and mu are given the less serious variant of the designation of interest. Six other letters have been attributed to old variants of interest.

The omicron variant appears to have a high number of mutations in the coronavirus spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to humans. The WHO said on Friday that preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern.

But scientists are still researching exactly what the genetic changes mean, whether the variant is more heritable or dangerous. So far, there is no indication that the variant causes more serious disease.