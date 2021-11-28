Behind the Scenes of the PBNU Congress

Merdeka.com – Batik long sleeves and black cap, Ketum PBNOT Saïd Aqil Siradj met President Joko Widodo. October 6, 2021. He reported on the agenda of the UN Congress which was to be held from December 23 to 25, 2021.

Said became one of the candidates for the general presidency for the third time. While the challenger, Yahya Cholil Staquf. Both fan camps claim they were backed by voting rights holders to run for the UN Congress.

Kiai Said and Gus Yahya are both personalities known to be close to the president Jokowi. However, in this NU congress, it is believed that Gus Yahya may be more comfortable. Jokowi is considered to have more personal affinities with Gus Yahya.

Apart from that, Gus Yahya is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council. Gus Yahya’s younger brother, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas is currently Minister of Religion in Jokowi’s cabinet.

A supporter of Gus Yahya said that Jokowi initially wanted Yahya Cholil Staquf to become Minister of Religion. But Gus Yahya refused. So Jokowi chose his younger brother, Gus Yaqut to sit in the seat of the minister of religion. In fact, at that time, Gus Yahya was not recommending anyone to replace him.

“An example of Pak Jokowi’s intelligence,” he said, while believing that there were no direct courtiers in the UN Congress.

Staff of Secretary of State Faldo Maldini responded that the government was generally suspected of meddling in the election of the PBNU president. He stressed that the government had never tried to intervene. “It is entirely the domain of the people of Nahdliyin,” Faldo said.

The government is only praying that the elected leaders of the UN can contribute as much as possible to the nation and the state. NU is a blessing for all, Islam which is rahmatan lil alamin.

Kiai Said Aqil is considered to have more personal affinities with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. This gets the spotlight. In view of the chairman of the UN congress committee, Imam Aziz is on the special staff of Kiai Ma’ruf at the vice-presidential palace.

“I read that too,” the source said.

Vice President Ma’ruf Amin’s spokesperson Masduki Baidlowi speaks effectively about the preparations for the UN Congress. The reason is not to follow the developments to date. He is focusing more on his work in the vice president’s office.

However, he immediately denied the issue regarding Ma’ruf supporting Kiai Said Aqil. Masduki confirmed that the news was not true. During this time, Imam Aziz could not be contacted.

“Who heard it from? Where did it come from? Where did the information come from? Try to research it first, I will respond if the origin of the source is clear,” Masduki explained.

Politician PKB Kiai Maman Imanulhaq agrees with NU kiai’s encouragement that no one intervenes at this year’s convention. Including the news that the Ministry of Religion was known to book hotel rooms around the congress arena, Lampung. Do not allow a candidate to be used by a ministerial institution. Just because of kinship.

Mom did not ask any party to pollute the election of the Kiai leadership in the UN with monetary policy. Including the mobilization of the masses to come to the congress from the arena with state money.

“That’s why yesterday we were a little tough on PBNU, so that no one made massive bookings through a department. This shouldn’t happen, ”Mom said when she met at the DPR building.

Religion Ministry’s Data and Information Public Relations Office Acting Head Thobib Al-Asyar Denies There Is State Money In The Room Reservation Issue hotel at the UN Congress venue. The use of state money has a strict system.

“It is therefore impossible (used) for purposes which are not intended in accordance with the provisions,” Thobib said.

Kiai Said did not comment on the neutrality of the UN Congress. According to his team, Said is currently busy traveling the region. In his interview on detiknews.com, Kiai Said briefly touched on neutrality at the UN Congress.

Said Aqil stressed that he did not want the government to interfere with the UN Congress. According to him, government interference will harm the UN Congress.

“If people say that the government, the ministries, for example interfere in the mass mobilization, it will be damaged later, the voice mobilization will be damaged later,” Said Aqil said during a visit to PBNU. at Transmedia, at Jakarta South, Thursday (11/11).

A director of the UN organizational body highlighted the declaration of neutrality made by Kiai Said. According to him, this implies the concern of Kiai Said as an incumbent operator. He considered that Kiai Saïd had drawn up a support plan. The result, more to Gus Yahya. Therefore, he said, Kiai Said did not want anyone to interfere in the business of Congress.

“Kiai Said saw a card of very strong support on the ground for Gus Yahya,” the source said.

According to him, the Kiai Saïd camp assumes that Gus Yahya is supported by President Jokowi. So the support that is happening is very strong. In fact, Gus Yahya is indeed more accepted by the voter in Congress. The palace has nothing to do with the congress.

Because, the president of West Java PWNU KH. Juhandi Muhammad, Kiai Said have the potential to win. Even the chances are great. Because according to him, there are still many holders of voting rights in the UN congress who support Kiai Said. But choose silence. Juhandi said that outside of West Java, many have also declared their support for Kiai Said.

“We haven’t opened up West Java yet, but God willing, West Java is the majority for him (Said). God willing, West Java all supports Kiai Said Aqil,” he said.

NU Don’t be a Trojan horse

An UN executive who is also a NasDem politician, Effendy Choiri was embarrassed by the turmoil that occurred before the election of the PBNU general chairman. He encouraged all differences of opinion to be driven by deliberation. He also called on NU alumni, kiai and academics to step in.

“There are those who say that the interior is not conducive now. Then they said today (last week) that there had been a demonstration. It is not good, we are ashamed” , said the man who is familiarly called Gus Choi.

Gus Choi has not turned a blind eye to the attempt to interfere with practical politics during the election of the leaders of the ulama at NU. It is certain that there are political parties which join the girls. However, this is not explicitly stated. He wants politicians who are already in the party to limit themselves to interfering in the affairs of the UN. Because according to him, it has the importance of destructive power.

“Those who have the potential to have destructive power. So it has to be properly housed, it shouldn’t be, it has to be properly limited,” he said.

NU is a platform at the service of religion, race and country. There can be no interference of practical political interests. NU cannot be used as a political vehicle. Gus Choi called the term Trojan horse. This can damage NU.

If there are people who want to run as presidential candidates, they already have their own forum. It is a political party. Do not mount NU.

“So the politicians who are already in the party, the NU cadres who become politicians should not interfere in the management of the NU, play the NU, take advantage of the NU, in my opinion, harm the NU,” he said. , who is also a PKB alumnus. politician.

Gus Choi is confident that the government, in this case President Jokowi, will not interfere with the UN Congress. Jokowi’s interest in this congress is only to maintain the stability of the nation. Maintain religious relationships. Not of practical political interest.

A PKB politician claimed that until this moment General President Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin) had never been ordered to elect Gus Yahya or Kiai Said. In fact, PKB according to him is the party most interested in muktamar. Because, PKB was born from the womb of NU.

“Mr. Muhaimin ordered all PKB forces to help the UN Congress run smoothly,” said the source, who is also a UN official.

This politician also stressed that Cak Imin would not move forward in challenging the UN Congress. Cak Imin will complete his term as president of the PKB until the end of the period. In accordance with the mandate of the PKB congress in Bali.

Instead, he accuses another party of darkening the mood ahead of the UN congress. The parties in question are people who have had conflicts with PKB in the past. “Factions from past conflicts,” the source whispered.

PKB politician Kiai Maman Imanulhaq stressed that his party was pushing for this congress to take place according to AD / ART. According to him, PKB’s position underscores how publicized NU’s religious reasoning is. Don’t get caught in the trap of the PBNU general presidential candidates, but don’t understand the current issues. For example, on tolerance, harmonization, the relationship between religion and the state.

Kiai Maman also added that the PKB, as a political party born out of the UN, fully supports the Congress. However, he does not support the candidate, but wants the UN to be a force for mass organizations to come up with more global issues, including social media.

