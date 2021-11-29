Boris Johnson ‘ignored plan’ for jab-resistant Covid variants, ex-vaccine boss says





Clive Dix, who chaired the UK vaccine task force until April, said UK was no longer “at the forefront” in the fight against the virus Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Omicron: WHO says strain is a variant of concern

The former head of the government vaccine task force claimed the government had ignored its preparedness plan for vaccine-resistant strains of Covid. Clive Dix, who chaired the task force until April, said the UK was no longer “at the forefront” in the fight against the pandemic. His comments came as Boris Johnson announced new Covid restrictions to curb the spread of a disturbing new variant, as the government scrambles to save Christmas. Masks will become mandatory in shops and public transport from Tuesday, and contacts close to an Omicron case will have to isolate themselves for 10 days even if they are doubly vaccinated. International arrivals will also need to pass a PCR test rather than a cheaper side flow from Tuesday. Scientists are rushing to tackle the Omicron strain, which was first detected in South Africa and has since spread to several countries, including the UK.













Experts fear that it is no longer transmissible than the dominant Delta variant, fearing that existing vaccines may be less effective against it. “I wrote a very specific proposal on what we should put in place right now for the emergence of any new virus that has escaped the vaccine,” he told the Observer. “This was written and delivered to the [vaccine taskforce] end of April when I left. I have yet to see any sign of these activities. “I sent a note to n ° 10 [in May] saying I think this is still an emergency and needs to be dealt with urgently – and I want it made public that you have my proposal. “But I didn’t even get a response to that. I pushed the government and said, ‘What is going on, because we have to do this.’ I don’t see any of this. happen.” He added, “I think it’s time to ask the vaccine task force and the government, what’s your plan for a variant escape? “What is your resilience plan for the future? Let’s see it because I think the country needs to know. “









Dr Dix wanted a coordination team to research new vaccines and give the companies involved a fast track to a rapid trial, access to data and regulatory approval, in return for rapid access to new vaccines. The UK was a world leader in speed of vaccine deployment thanks to the success of the task force. A government spokesperson said: Over the past year we have witnessed unprecedented innovations and scientific breakthroughs made possible by collaboration between medical experts, governments and industry. Earlier this year, we joined the 100 Days mission, which will ensure the industry is part of a strong collaboration with governments, international organizations and academia over the months and years to come to take action. towards a common goal: to protect people against future pandemics by developing and deploying on a large scale safe, targeted and effective diagnostics, therapies and vaccines. Read more Read more

