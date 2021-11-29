China seeks to nationalize private schools to promote “Xi Jinping thought”





China is seeking to nationalize private schools to push elementary and middle schools to teach “Xi Jinping Thought to students, but the trade-off could be the loss of quality education due to lack of public funding.” According to Nikkie Asia, primary and secondary schools have been required to teach “Xi Jinping Thought,” the president’s political ideology, since the start of the September school year. The conversion of private schools to public schools suggests that the government is looking for more user-friendly places to consolidate loyalty and control. “ But earlier this month, education officials in Shaanxi Inner Province told reporters they would encourage operators of private schools providing compulsory education to transfer their assets to local governments and convert to public schools. , according to Nikkei Asia. In this context, China wants to nationalize private schools and regulate fees for extracurricular tutoring and test preparation companies in order to have tighter control over education and hope to have fair education costs. The rise of the private sector in education in China has driven up costs, with parents spending tens of thousands of dollars a year to get the best education for their child, according to Nikkei Asia. Previously, more than 16 million students attended private primary and secondary schools in China last year. On the other hand, this crackdown on private schools dates back to directives sent in May this year by the Communist Party and the Chinese State Council. Some private schools accommodate migrant workers who cannot enroll their children in public schools in the region because families are not registered in household registers. These private schools will continue to operate, but local governments will manage the budgets. There are private schools in China run jointly by public schools and companies. For example, a real estate group could help finance a subsidiary institution of a well-known public school. The elite public school has access to funds while the real estate company can use the brand to build and sell condominiums around the new private school. However, the central government has asked local authorities to convert the majority of these schools to fully public schools by mid-2023. Private institutions that do not go public will be notified by the government of the standard tuition fees. Schools will not be allowed to collect donations or select students through tests or interviews. Admission to an outside school district will also be strictly regulated. This campaign against private schools is a continuation of the “common prosperity” initiative launched by President Xi Jinping’s administration this summer, according to Nikkei Asia. In addition, elementary and middle schools have been required to teach “Xi Jinping Thought,” the president’s political ideology, since the start of the September school year. (With entries from ANI) Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor Open in app

