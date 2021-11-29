Politics
Boston Celtics player to change name to Enes Kanter Freedom
Boston Celtics Center Its edges change his name to Enes Kanter Freedom to celebrate obtaining US citizenship.
director of Kanters, Hank Fetic, Recount The Associated Press that Kanter will take his citizenship oath on Monday will complete his legal name change at the same time.
athleticism first reported the news of the name change, noting that Kanter will become her middle name, while Freedom will be her new last name.
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told theBoston Globethat the team is “all for” the name change.
We congratulated him as a group for obtaining his U.S. citizenship last week, Udoka said. This is who Enes is, were proud of him. Enes is who he is. He is passionate about his positions and the name change; you watch [Ron] artist [who changed his name to Metta Sandiford-Artest in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak] and the guys who have done it in the past. This is something he wants to express and totally agreed.
Kanter, a 29-year-old Turk, is an ardent human rights defender who had his homeland passport revoked in 2017 because of his criticism of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
He also criticized the stars of the NBA Michael jordan and James lebron not to do enough to help the black community and not to denounce the labor exploitation practices in China respectively.
