On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about Australian Krishna devotee from Perth | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Sunday of an Australian woman, who runs an art gallery in the town of Swan Valley in Perth, as he addressed the nation in the 83rd edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat. Prime Minister Modi said Jagattarini Dasi, who joined the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) in 1970, spent more than 13 years in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh before returning to his country. She says that although she returned to Australia, she could not forget Vrindavan. And that is why she kept in touch with Vrindavan and his spiritual joy. She made a Vrindavan in Australia by making art her medium, PM Modi said. Visitors to his sacred art gallery in Perth can view his art and glimpse the traditions and cultures of India’s well-known pilgrimage towns, Vrindavan, Nabadweep and Puri, he said. Jagattarini Dasi was a prominent actress in Australia before joining Iskcon founded by Abhay Charanaravinda Bhaktivedanta Swami or Srila Prabhupada in 1970, according to the movement’s website. In 1983, she moved with her family to Sri Vrindavan Dhama, and they spent the next 13 years teaching at Bhaktivedanta Gurukula. In her free time, she regularly traveled by local transport to important holy places in the outlying district of Braja, the website said. Jagattarini Dasi, her husband Bhurijana and her family have been based in Perth since 1996. Jagattarini Mataji continues to draw her artistic inspiration from Vraja Dhama, and since 1998 she has been working with a variety of mediums producing miniature three-dimensional diorama exhibits, illustrating the hobbies of Krishnas nectarean Vrindavan, She establishes these dioramas as part of a project known as Gopinatha Dharma, which aims to attract souls to the glories of Sri Vrindavan Dhama. Prime Minister Modi said that Jagattarini’s incredible effort indeed shows us the power of Krishna Bhakti. I wish him all the best in this job, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/on-mann-ki-baat-pm-modi-talks-about-australian-krishna-devotee-from-perth-101638076828525.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos