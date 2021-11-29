Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie | Donald trump





Donald Trump has challenged major publishers and politicians to debate him in public about his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 by electoral fraud.

In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about the heads of the various newspapers [and] far left politicians and said: If anyone wants a public debate on fact, not fiction, let me know. It will be a boon for television viewing!

Despite Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen and his well-known fixation on ratings, it was not.

Even William Barr, an attorney general widely seen as willing to meddle for Trump, has publicly said there is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud.

Biden beat Trump by over 7m in the popular vote and 306-232 in the Electoral College, a result Trump called a landslide when he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Clinton also beat him in popular vote.

Trump’s proposal for a public debate that seemed unlikely to bear fruit has spread to what he called members of the open-ended committee highly partisan of Democrats who refuse to delve into the causes of the 6’s protest. January.

The attack on the United States Capitol, Trump said, was caused by false election results.

In a way, he was right. It was his lies about the election that led to the deaths of five people surrounding the attack on Congress by a mob seeking to prevent Bidens’ certification of victory, with some chanting that Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence, should be hanged.

At a rally near the White House shortly before the riot, Trump told his supporters to fight like hell for his cause. He was impeached for inciting insurgency but acquitted when only seven GOP senators found him guilty, not enough to convict him.

Adam Schiff, Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the Jan. 6 panel on Sunday told CNN: We have tried to hold the former president to account through impeachment. This is the remedy we have in Congress. We are now trying to expose all the facts of the misconduct of the former president as well as those of his entourage.

To adapt Tennessee Republican Howard Bakers’ famous question about Richard Nixon and Watergate, the House committee is focusing on what Trump knew about the protest plans and possible violence on January 6, and when he found out.

‘Do you want to shut up, man?’: Biden and Trump clash in first video of US presidential debate

Many Trump aides and allies have received subpoenas. Most, like former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who pleaded not guilty of contempt of Congress in the first such case since 1983, have refused to cooperate.

Schiff said a decision on a possible contempt charge against Mark Meadows, Trump’s last White House chief of staff, would likely be made within the next week.

It seems unlikely that a senior official in the US media or Democrats in Congress or state governments will take up Trump’s challenge to debate it in public.

Observers including former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for his debates against Biden, agree that an almost insane performance in the first such contest significantly damaged Trump’s chances of re-election.

At one point, on a chaotic night out in Cleveland in September, Biden was so exasperated that he pleaded: are you going to shut up, man? It’s so non-presidential.

