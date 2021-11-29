Have the last wobbly weeks seen a turning point for Boris Johnson as Prime Minister? | Politics News

Have the last few weeks seen a turning point in Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister?

Dozens of Tories have refused to follow the Prime Minister’s orders in voting lobbies on issues as diverse as dirt and welfare.

Meanwhile, a handful of Conservative MPs have made public with change requests, and many more are complaining in the cafes and bars of Westminster. At times it seemed like Mr Johnson was losing his political agility.

“There are too many issues right now in which the government is shooting itself in the foot with issues that, as I say, colleagues warn and caution and caution and which have been visible ever since. Venus, even Mars maybe visible from Pluto, “Tory North and ex-Minister Andrew Percy told Sky News.

“And it has to stop because we owe the people of this country better than that.”

Mr. Percy was not always a rebel, although he now accepts that description.

Not so long ago, he held the Northern Powerhouse minister’s high-profile portfolio until 2017 and was one of the first supporters of Mr Johnson’s leadership in the summer of 2019.

Nor can it be simply dismissed as one of a few irreconcilable people.

Nearly one in seven Tory MPs – 52 of them – have rebelled more often than Mr Percy, according to the Public Whip website which provides a crude tally of how many times he and his colleagues have voted against their left.

Still, he’s one of the few willing to speak publicly in such an expansive TV interview about their concerns, and as he sits in his office next to a full-size Yorkshire flag, he’s worried , the political antennas of the government are shaky.

“These are questions that people around the Prime Minister and then the upper levels of government need to ask themselves.

“They have to look and see if the configuration of this government is broad enough, if it is party wide enough if it reflects our new electoral base, if it even reflects our new base in the back seats.”

Last week, he voted like many others against the government’s welfare plans because they will force the less well-off to pay more than the well-to-do voters before the state steps in and collects bills from homes. care.

Conservative rebels reduced the government majority from 80 to 26, raising alarm bells across the party.

Mr. Percy castigates Rishi Sunak’s department, saying their focus on controlling public spending prevents the party from delivering on its promises.

He said: “The treasury has to be aware of what we’ve promised people, what we’ve told people, and I absolutely understand, you know, government spending is at record highs, you know, the amount of the debt we’re facing as a result of COVID and everything else is really, really, really hard.

“And these same conversations are happening in governments all over the world. I totally appreciate the challenge, but commitments have been made, whether it’s on the rail, it’s been made on welfare, it’s been put in. our manifesto, people voted for us on the basis of it and therefore, you know, we have to make sure that we keep those promises. “

Beneath the surface of this argument, between the Conservatives who want to spend whatever it takes to provide voters, and those who believe that strong public finances are the foundation of the Conservatives’ claim to competence.

All promises come cheap, however, and Conservatives across the party fear that one of their biggest weaknesses is making offers that never materialize.

Former minister Tim Loughton, now a conservative on the internal affairs select committee, firmly points the finger at France for the migrant crisis.

However, he fears that the government has too often touted its ability to find a quick fix when it is unable to find an easy fix.

Picture:

Tim Loughton (front) firmly points the finger at France for the migrant crisis



“There is real concern that the government has spoken harshly,” he told me. “The government sincerely wants this trade to stop, as we all do, but we could not do it alone because most of the cards are in the hands of the French.

“And maybe it wasn’t wise to over-promise when we couldn’t rely on the partnership we need to solve this problem.”

Soon voters will have two chances to deliver their verdict, with two traditionally secure Conservative seats heading to the polls for a by-election.

This Thursday will see voting in Bexley and Old Sidcup where voters in south London will choose a successor to popular minister James Brokenshire, who died of cancer in October.

Two weeks later, voters in North Shropshire will elect a successor to disgraced ex-minister Owen Paterson. Few people expect upheaval in Bexley, although some Liberal Democrats say they are making a concerted effort in Shropshire.

In the streets of Bexley, however, there was little sign of danger for Mr Johnson, where at times voters seemed more forgiving than his own MPs.

There, Tory voters are talking about Mr Johnson “fumbling” and “fumbling” and doing things that mean they “lack confidence.”

When asked if that meant they would vote elsewhere, most said no, often arguing that he had an unprecedented bad hand.

This could be dismissed as an outlier in a secure Tory seat, but national opinion polls suggest that even after the past few weeks Mr Johnson’s party has an advantage.

Last week’s most recent YouGov poll puts the Tories at 36% and Labor at 35%.

Older voters in the 65 and over category are twice as likely to vote Conservative as Labor, a benefit Labor has yet to start tackling directly.

Meanwhile, there are few signs that Keir Starmer’s Labor is directly winning Conservative votes. Of those who voted Conservative in 2019, 6% would now choose to vote Labor but twice as many, 11%, would opt for the little-known Brexit Party successor, Reform UK.

The past three weeks have seen doubts about Mr Johnson in Westminster unthinkable even at the Tories conference in early October, along with calls for him to shake up his team and signs of cracks in government.

It is not yet clear whether these doubts in Westminster have filtered and changed voting patterns in the country.