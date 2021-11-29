Trump will lose if he runs again, says Michael Cohen | New





Former President Donald Trump is doomed to lose if he stands for re-election, his former lawyer Michael Cohen predicted on Sunday.

Cohen, newly sentenced to jail for crimes related to his work for Trump, slammed the 45th president for claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him during an appearance on NBC Meet the Press.

One of the things Donald Trump has done is shake off the big lie that the election was stolen from him in 2020, Cohen said.

It was not stolen from him. If he loses, which he will do in 2024, what will happen to the big lie? The big lie disappears, he says.

Cohen spent just over a year behind bars for committing campaign finance crimes and lying to Congress. He spent the remainder of his three-year sentence, which ended last week, in house arrest.

Once loyal to Trump, Cohen turned on the former president in early 2018, and he says he cooperated with Manhattan prosecutors’ investigation into the Trump organization.

I really believe they could indict Donald Trump tomorrow if they really wanted to and succeed, Cohen said.

Meanwhile, the Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol will soon make a decision regarding former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Representative Adam Schiff said on Sunday.

The panel is considering whether to return Meadows to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress, the California Democrat told CNN State of the Union.

I think we’ll probably make a decision this week on how to deal with this particular witness and possibly others, Schiff said.

