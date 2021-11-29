Foreigners from South Africa are prohibited from entering Indonesia from today





Jakarta – Indonesian government acts swiftly to prevent the spread of the variant COVID-19[female[feminine newly detected for the first time in Botswana, South Africa (South Africa), namely the B.1.1529 variant or referred to as the Omicron variant. Here are the miscellaneous articles on the Omicron variant. A number of countries have reported discoveries of this Omicron variant. Many countries are wary of the Omicron variant because it is designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as concern variant (VoC), or ranked as the most disturbing COVID-19. This new variant of Omicron was first reported to WHO by South Africa on Wednesday (11/24/2021). The first known confirmed infection of the Omicron variant comes from a sample taken on November 9. To prevent the spread in the country, the Indonesian government has put in place a number of policies. One of the policies set by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) et al is an entry ban for foreign nationals (foreigners) who have lived in or visited South Africa. Prohibit foreigners from South Africa from entering the Republic of Indonesia Rules prohibiting foreigners from South Africa Entry into Indonesia is indicated in Circular Letter (SE) number IMI-0269.GR.01.01 of 2021, which was signed by the Acting Director General (Dirjen) of Immigration of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. the man, Widodo Ekatjahjana. The SE on the temporary restrictions imposed on foreigners who have lived and / or visited the territory of certain countries to enter Indonesian territory in the context of preventing the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 B.1.1.529. The rules come into effect today. Not only that, through the 2021 SE number IMI-0269.GR.01.01, the government is also banning citizens of several African countries from entering Indonesia. Prohibition for citizens of 7 African countries from entering the Republic of Indonesia In addition to foreigners from South Africa, the Indonesian government is also refusing foreigners from 7 African countries to enter the country. The seven countries in question are Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini and Nigeria. “Temporary refusal to enter Indonesian territory for foreigners who have lived and / or visited South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini and Nigeria within 14 (fourteen) days before entering Indonesian territory “, this is the point in question 1 SE Number IMI-0269.GR.01.01 2021, as quoted on Sunday (28/11/2021). Rules for Indonesian Citizens (WNI) of South Africa can be found on the next page.

