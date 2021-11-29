Several Asian countries pledge additional support for Afghanistan at summit





The leaders of a handful of Asian nations pledged to help Afghanistan at a summit on Sunday, stressing the need for external support as the new Taliban government grapples with poverty, food insecurity and an economic crisis. The leaders of Economic Cooperation Organization member countries Iran, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Pakistan said at a summit in Turkmenistan on Sunday that countries must provide support to Afghanistan to avoid further economic turmoil and wave of refugees fleeing the country, says Associated Press reported. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, noting that Afghanistan would need fuel, food and other means for the coming winter, said his country would help its people. Pakistani President Arif Alvi urged countries to provide humanitarian aid, help the country improve its education and health systems and strengthen its weakened economy, the AP noted. He said the measures were needed to avert a catastrophe that could spark chaos and conflict if the country’s economy were to deteriorate. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also warned of the possibility of a wave of Afghan refugees fleeing their country as a possible consequence of what could happen if countries do not step up and help the Afghanistan, according to the media. The Taliban have called for its billions of dollars in frozen assets to be released to help ameliorate the critical financial and humanitarian problems facing the country. In his first public speech in Afghanistan, Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund said on Saturday that his government wanted good relations with all countries and economic relations with them. Akhund also claimed that the country’s woes had already started before the Taliban took power, pointing the finger at the government of former President Ashraf Ghanis. Nation, be vigilant. Those who remained hidden from the previous government … cause anxiety, making people wary of his government, Akhund said in his speech.

