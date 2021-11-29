Being a great power to give birth to entrepreneurs





KOMPAS.com – The University of Tarumanagara (Untar) successfully hosted the 78th graduation ceremony to cross and online, November 27-28, 2021 at the Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan, Jakarta. The 78th graduation ceremony brought together 1,340 graduates from the bachelor’s, professional, master’s and doctoral programs in a hybrid fashion after obtaining a license to operate from the government and implementing strict health protocols. President Joko Widodo in particular delivered a speech at Untar’s graduation ceremony this time and called Untar a great force that helped build entrepreneurs in Indonesia. “Untar has trained more than 100,000 alumni who work in various fields both at home and abroad,” said President Jokowi. “It is a great force to encourage the birth of entrepreneurs in various regions who are able to create new jobs so that they have an impact on improving the well-being of people,” said the president. Lifelong learner At the opening of the public session, the Chancellor of Untar, Prof. Agustinus Purna Irawan, congratulated all the graduates and thanked the parents for the parents’ trust in sending their sons and daughters to pursue higher education at Untar. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Through a quality learning process that emphasizes the values ​​of Integrity, Professionalism and Entrepreneurship (IPE), Untar hopes to provide not only academic ability but also non-academic ability. (soft skill), as well as increasing skills in various fields. “Lifelong learning is very important to increase knowledge, experience and skills,” said Professor Agustinus. “Playing an active role for the advancement of the nation and the state by sharing the knowledge and skills possessed is indispensable to the community at large,” added the Chancellor of Untar. Read also: 15th anniversary of UMN, President Jokowi: It is important to strengthen technopreneurs On the same occasion, the head of LLDikti III Prof. Agus Setyo Budi said the graduates have proven to be young people to be proud of and expected to be able to build a better Indonesian nation. “Thanks to Untar for the hard work he has done in guiding students and students, especially in developing technical skills and soft skills through various Merdeka Learn Campus (MBKM) programs,” added the professor. Agus.

