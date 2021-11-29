UK seeks urgent talks with Europe after French snub | World news

The British government on Sunday announced plans for its own Channel migration crisis talks with EU ministers this week as it was barred from a crisis meeting in France.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was barred from meeting in Calais on Sunday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson released the text of a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron outlining London’s demands for concerted action.

But following the tragic drownings of 27 people in the Channel last Wednesday, she tweeted: I will have urgent talks with my European counterparts this week to avoid further tragedies in the Channel.

There was no immediate comment from Patels’ Home Office on the location or timing of the talks. But Patel used a commentary article in the Sun on Sunday newspaper to express the need for joint action and stronger UK legislation, as she comes under pressure from the right-wing media and her own Tory party to control the crisis. .

There is still so much more we can do and I am sorry that I am not in a meeting with European ministerial counterparts today to discuss this urgent matter, she wrote in the tabloid.

France asked for help from its European neighbors on Sunday to crack down on Channel smuggler gangs, with Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin saying he could no longer accept deaths.

The ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium met in the port of Calais in northern France.

The most important point of this meeting is the fight against the smugglers who take advantage of our borders and our countries, Darmanin said at the start of the event, adding that migratory pressures are continuing and constantly increasing.