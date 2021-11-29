Trump Jr. says Americans are acting ‘like sheep’ by not getting upset over vaccination warrants





Donald Trump Jr. said on Saturday that Americans were acting “like sheep” because they did not protest against COVID vaccination mandates, while also criticizing President Joe Biden, COVID-related policies and coverage by local media of anti-vaccine protests in Europe.

“They [the media and the left] are going to make sure you never hear about it because they don’t want you to have those kinds of ideas that freedom can still exist in some parts of the world, ”Trump Jr. said in an interview. with host Dan Bongino on FOX News “I mean, Europe is moving back and America is sitting there like sheep.”

Trump Jr. also asserted that conservatives and people on the right today have to fight “big tech, mainstream media, social media, multi-billion dollar industries that function as the marketing department of the left. radical ”.

Throughout his interview, Trump Jr. lambasted Biden over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, COVID and the way he is managing the economy. At one point, he attacked the president for not curing cancer.

“He was going to cure cancer too, if I remember correctly. Everyone said, ‘Oh that’s great, we should definitely elect him. “I haven’t seen a lot of movement on this,” he said.

In 2019, Biden pledged to find a cure for cancer at his presidential campaign rally in Ottumwa, Iowa. He had previously spoken about his goals to address issues related to the disease after losing his eldest son Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

“Many of you understand what a loss is and when the loss occurs you know people come to you and say ‘I understand’ if you lose a husband, wife, son, daughter, a family member, “Biden said at the rally in 2019.” That’s why I’ve worked so hard in my career to make sure that – I promise you if I’m elected president you’ll see it. most important that changes America, us will cure cancer. “

Trump Jr. has attacked Biden in the past over the latter’s promise to cure cancer during his father’s re-election campaign.

“Wow, why the hell haven’t you done that for the past 50 years, Joe?” Trump Jr., speaking to Biden in 2019.

Donald Trump Jr. has criticized President Joe Biden and COVID-related policies, calling Americans “sheep” for not protesting against vaccination warrants. Above, Trump Jr. salutes after speaking at the CPAC Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Hilton Anatole on July 9, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images

In his interview on Saturday, the former president’s son criticized Biden’s performance in the past 10 months since taking office.

“All you see is idiocy, Joe Biden is overseeing the destruction of our country. He only outperformed in one thing, which is that I thought he would take a lot longer. to destroy America. He managed to do it in 10 months, which is pretty impressive, “he said.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment, but has not received a response at the time of publication.

