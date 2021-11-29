Many ministers are not serious, Jokowi is advised to reshuffle immediately





Timeline, Jakarta Indonesian Political Chamber director Fernando Emas suggested that President Joko Widodo immediately reshuffle the cabinet. Because many ministers are unable to keep up with the president’s rapid pace of work. “President Jokowi should immediately reshuffle his assistants who are not serious and unable to keep up with Jokowi’s work so far,” Fernando told reporters on Monday (11/29/2021). Fernando explained that there are several ministerial positions that should be filled by real professionals. Do not leave him because of his proximity and of being pushed by personalities of political parties to be appointed minister. For example, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif has no policies or jobs that support the president’s vision.

“What Jokowi and Luhut see ‘covers’ the work of this minister. Including Moeldoko who is actively involved in the electric car industry which is developing in various countries, ”he said. In addition, the minister of the ATR / BPN, Syofyan Djalil, who could only clean the “black” bureaucracy within his institution. Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita also had time to issue Industry Minister Regulation 17/2020, now also encouraging tax incentives for the halal industry. “Although haram and halal are legal in religion, don’t be channeled like that. Because this country is Bhinneka Tunggal Ika,” he said. Fernando reminded these ministers not to do something that would become a historic sin in the future. Therefore, it is hoped that they will be replaced by people who are professional and understand the work as ministers. For a replacement, he said, the president might consider KADIN general chairman Arsjad Rasjid and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok). “Those who can work and are able to work to the maximum the next 3 years, if for the ministerial post, maybe President Jokowi understands better,” he explained. In addition, Jokowi may also consider Darmizal MS, the General Chairman of Jokowi Volunteers (ReJO). Darmizal will be able to replace Sofyan Djalil as Minister of the ATR / BPN. “Jokowi should take advantage of the remaining three years of leadership for the next three years by maximizing the performance of his assistants,” he concluded. Penulis: Tio

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kronologi.id/2021/11/29/banyak-menteri-tak-serius-jokowi-disarankan-segera-lakukan-reshuffle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos