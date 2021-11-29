Prime Minister Modi says not to be sloppy amid Omicron fears





New Delhi: A day after holding a meeting with senior officials to discuss containment measures for the new variant of the novel coronavirus detected in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned citizens by saying that the Covid-19 was not still gone, therefore, people should take precautions. “We will be starting the journey again in 2022 and yes, I am still expecting lots of suggestions from you and will continue to do so. How do you say goodbye to this year, what are you going to do in the new year, say it please and, yes! … Remember Corona is not gone yet. It is the responsibility of all of us to take precautions, ”said the Prime Minister in his monthly series Mann ki Baat. In the penultimate episode of the year, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces and paid tribute to the soldiers. “In two days, the month of December begins. The country celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. We all know that on December 16 the country also celebrates the Golden Jubilee Year of the 1971 War, ”the Prime Minister said. “On this occasion, I want to remember our armed forces, our soldiers. Especially the brave mothers who gave birth to these heroes, ”said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar, whose death anniversary falls on December 6. Speaking about the success of startups in India, the Prime Minister said that the turning point in India’s growth story is that people now dream of not only becoming job seekers, but also becoming job creators. , which will further strengthen India’s stature on the world stage. “My friends, until 2015 there were barely nine or ten unicorns in the country. You will be very happy to know that now India is flying high even in the world of unicorns. A big change has come this year, according to a report. In just 10 months, a unicorn is being bred in India every 10 days. It’s also a great thing because our young people have achieved this success in the midst of the corona pandemic. Today there are over 70 unicorns in India. That is, there are over 70 start-ups that have surpassed the valuation of over $ 1 billion. Friends, because of the success of the start-ups, everyone has noticed them and they are supported by investors from all over the country and abroad. Maybe just a few years ago no one could have imagined that this would happen, ”PM said. The prime minister also urged people to conserve nature and thanked the people of Kongthong in Meghalaya for a special air in his honor and in appreciation of the government’s efforts to promote the village as a premier tourist destination. …

