Fauci hits back at Cruz over COVID allegations about Chinese lab





WASHINGTON (AP) Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, lambasted Senator Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the Texas Republican’s criticism was an attack on science.

should I be sued? What happened on January 6, senator? Fauci, who is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Bidens, said in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS Face the Nation. It was a reference to the violent insurgency on the United States Capitol by supporters of then President Donald Trump that was stoked as Cruz helped lead GOP objections to Congress certifying election results. from 2020.

I’m just going to do my job and I’m going to save lives, and they’re going to lie, Fauci said.

Some Republicans, including Cruz and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Accused Fauci of lying to Congress when he denied in May that the National Institutes of Health had funded research into the practice of taking office. to improve a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world in a virology lab in Wuhan, China. Cruz urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Faucis’ statements.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the GOP’s criticism nonsense.

Anyone who looks at this closely realizes that there is a distinct anti-science flavor to it, he said.

Cruz and Paul say that an October letter from the NIH to Congress contradicts Fauci. But no clear evidence or scientific consensus exists that gain-of-function research was funded by the NIH, and there is no link between US-funded research and the emergence of COVID- 19. The NIH has repeatedly argued that its funding is not spent on such research involving increased infectivity and lethality of a pathogen.

When asked in the CBS interview if Republicans could raise claims to make him a scapegoat and deflect criticism from Trump, Fauci said, of course, that you have to be asleep to not understand this. .

