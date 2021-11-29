Opinion: Neither Party Deserves To Represent America Today





Protesters and supporters outside a Donald Trump rally in San Diego in 2016. Photo by Ken Stone

Welcome to the year of division. The year of disputes and quarrels.

Gone are the days of old when families could respectfully disagree with one another over politics. Nowadays, a person’s worth and his social acceptance are, unfortunately, decided by a single question: are you a Republican or a Democrat?

I used to say that I belonged to a political party. I always used to happily announce that I am a registered member of such and such a party. But I don’t think it’s useful today. I would cringe now to say that I belong to any party, especially given how horribly both parties are run.

On the one hand, you have the Republican Party, formerly led by Donald Trump and possibly in 2024. Trump says a lot and it says a lot, even for a career politician. Indeed, a Washington Post fact-checker credited Trump with telling 30,573 lies during his presidency.

Let’s not go too far: Trump is a huge liar, and he’s turned the Republican Party into a party of conspiracy theories, half-truths, and utter dishonesty. He’s not a man I could in good conscience vote for, especially in light of his shameful, but predictable, response to the 2020 election defeat, which resulted in anarchy on the State Capitol. -United, endangered the lives of many people. of our decision makers, including Vice President Mike Pence, resulting in the deaths of five people.

So the Republican Party is not an option for me.

And when it comes to Democrats, I can’t say I’m very happy with them either. After seeing nationwide riots last year, seeing their brutal responses to violent protesters, seeing liberal celebrities bail out these jail offenders, seeing Joe Bidens shut up during election year riots, it was all also shameful behavior.

Democrats don’t speak for me either. A lot of people mistakenly assume that Democrats are the party of the little guy / girl, that they are for the disenfranchised. But this is simply not the case.

Democrats have been in charge of San Francisco for a very long time, and they haven’t made a shred of progress there. Homeless people are everywhere, and the rents are sky-high. You could almost mistake San Francisco for a dystopian Republican nightmare, but the Democrats are at the helm, and the blame is squarely at their feet.

To make matters worse, the Democratic Party has become far too politically correct. I’m a real believer in kindness and love and mercy, but Democrats have become the party of censorship, of rewriting history. As the old cliché says, those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.

Apparently Andrew Jackson’s party has adopted the mentality, if that offends me I have the right to tear it down! And that’s why television, comics, and art have changed dramatically over the past five years. Liberalism has gone mad.

The integrity of the Republican Party is also crumbling before our eyes. Abraham Lincoln would turn in his grave if he could see the white supremacist groups Trump bowed to, which Trump tactlessly refused to disown during his presidency.

Lincoln would be more than appalled at all of the conspiracy theories hanging on to his party like a cheap suit, no longer being peddled by crazed fringe groups but also by members of the mainstream conservative media, like Fox News Tucker Carlson, whose new documentary, Patriot Purge, ridiculously describes the January 6 national terrorist attacks as a false flag operation.

Instead of thinking along the lines of Republicans and Democrats, maybe we should start thinking about who would represent us best, complaining more about the failed policies and mindsets of both sides, embracing our individualism and our right to speak out against this. which is good or bad. regardless of red or blue.

Jack Bristow is a writer living in Tulare. His writings have appeared in The Saturday Evening Post, The Huffington Post and Mystery Weekly Magazine. He wrote this for CalMatters, a public service journalism firm committed to explaining how the California Capitol works and why it matters.

