Government measures to anticipate the COVID-19 variant Omicron

KBR Jakarta- President Joko Widodo has ordered his staff to anticipate a new variant of the corona virus that was first identified in Africa, namely B.1.1.529 or called Omicron. Jokowi stressed that the management of this new variant must reflect the type of Delta that caused the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Anticipate existing problems because the impact in one country will spill over into other countries. Before, we had Delta very quickly. This is another new variant in South Africa, Africa, B.1.1.529. L ‘Uncertainty got very high once,’ Jokowi said in his remarks at the opening of the Jokowi National Secretariat Congress on Saturday 11/27/2021.

Jokowi called on all parties to work together to prevent the variant of the virus, which is said to spread faster. Because coping with the pandemic requires the cooperation of different parties.

“Therefore, what we call harmony, association, union to get great energy in solving this problem is really necessary,” he said.

Citizens of a number of countries are prohibited from entering

Responding to instructions from President Joko Widodo, the coordinator for the implementation of the Java-Bali PPKM community activity restrictions, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said he had banned the entry of foreigners who had traveled for 14 years in a certain number of countries, especially from the African region. The ban takes effect today.

He said the closure of the access was aimed at preventing the entry of a new variant of the Corona B1.1529 or Omicron virus. Indonesian citizens with a similar travel history must be quarantined for 14 days.

“Entry ban for foreigners who have already traveled in the last 14 days to the following countries: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi, Angola, Zambia and Hong Kong. This policy will come into effect. within 1 time 24 hours, “Luhut said at an online press conference, Sunday 11/28/2021).

Luhut Panjaitan added that foreigners and Indonesian citizens who have a travel history from countries outside the list must be quarantined for 7 days.

This rule is contained in Circular No. 23 of 2021 regarding international travel health protocols during the Corona virus disease 2019 (COVID 19) pandemic.

There is no indication of the increasing severity of Omicron

At the same time, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the discovery of the Omicron variant is proof that the world, including Indonesia, is faster and more sophisticated in detecting new variants of the Corona virus. .

“The world and Indonesia are now much faster and more sophisticated at identifying new variants. Because it is this new variant that causes the spike. So every time there’s Alpha, Beta, Delta, so every time there’s a new variant, there’s always a spike, “Budi said in an online press conference on COVID- 19, Sunday (11/28/2021).

This variant was identified as entering the influenza virus genetic data bank, GISAID, on November 9, 2021. Approximately two weeks later, Omicron was listed as a variant that should be anticipated with great care.

“So the main factor in the tip was the new variant. Well, why did this happen? worrying variant “It’s very fast, because it has so many mutations, and dangerous mutations from the previous variants are there,” Health Minister Budi said.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin added that the Omicron variant has 50 viral mutations. To date, there is no indication that Omicron increases the severity in those infected. Experts are also still studying Omicron’s speed of transmission and indications of decreased antibody capacity.

However, this variant spread rapidly in South Africa within a matter of weeks. Omicron has also been detected in a number of European countries, Australia and Hong Kong.

Prediction of increased cases

Meanwhile, Griffith University, Australia epidemiologist Dicky Budiman said the Omicron variant has the potential to be more infectious and infectious than the Delta variant. The Omicron variant is expected to surpass the peak of cases due to the Delta variant in early December.

“It may be easier to infect it, yes this is preliminary data that we need to look at, but it is a warning because it is probably 500% more infectious than the original virus or the virus. found in Wuhan. illustration, Delta is 100% more contagious than the Wuhan variant. And if it’s 500% of course, that’s news we really need to be careful about, ”Dicky told KBR on Sunday 11/28/2021.

According to Dicky, the PCR test can still detect Omicron variants. According to him, so far the COVID-19 vaccination is still effective against the new mutation.

Data from the COVID-19 task force as of Sunday evening (11/28) indicated that more than 94 million Indonesians had received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This number is only 45 percent of the target population to produce community immunity. Meanwhile, the number of recipients of the first dose has penetrated 60 percent, or about 138 million people.



Read also :

Publisher: Sindu