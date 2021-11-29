Turks Ditch Lira For Dollars As Currency Crisis Worsens

A currency crisis here is undermining Turks’ confidence in their government’s ability to manage the economy, pushing crowds of people to buy US dollars and sending crowds of people onto the streets to oppose the president’s policies. Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Riot police lined the streets in parts of Istanbul as the country braced for a third night of dispersed protests over Mr Erdogan’s inability to stop a steep fall in the Turkish lira. The depreciation of the pound undermined nearly two decades of economic gains that had made Turks feel they were stepping into the world’s club of the best economies.

Such protests have been rare since Mr Erdogan concentrated power following a coup attempt in 2016, and local police said they launched a judicial investigation into social media accounts they accused to share “manipulative content” on the historic crash of the book.

Istanbul police arrested at least 55 people as they cracked down on protests on Wednesday evening, according to a local law association.

Crowds of protesters near Taksim Square in Istanbul chanted “Government resign! As riot police look on during a demonstration scheduled for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The rapid fall of the Turkish lira – 13% in one day this month and around 38% since the start of the year – has resulted in a wave of Turks trading their pounds for dollars, euros and other currencies. Foreign currency held by households in Turkish banks last week through November 19 rose by nearly $ 1 billion, according to data released Thursday by Turkey’s central bank. About 59% of retail bank deposits are now denominated in foreign currencies, up from nearly 57% the week before.

ERDOGAN RENEWS THE PROMISE OF A STRONG TURKISH ECONOMY BY 2023

Foreign investors and ordinary Turks have been shying away from the read since Erdogan sacked previous Turkish central bank governor Naci Agbal for raising interest rates in March. Mr Erdogan sacked a string of senior officials who had prevented him from lowering interest rates in the past.

Mr. Erdogan pursued an unconventional policy of lowering interest rates in the face of soaring inflation, which reached 20%. Central banks typically raise interest rates to fight inflation, hoping to cool demand for loans, but Erdogan and his political party are ideologically biased against high interest rates based on Islam.

“The banking sector is one of the strongest in Turkey. There are no problems, there is no distress,” Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu said on Thursday. a meeting of a banking regulator. Mr Kavcıoğlu is a former official of Mr Erdogan’s party that the president appointed in March.

Mr Erdogan defended his policies in a speech earlier this week, saying Turkey is waging an “economic war of independence”. The comments lowered the read further. Turkish officials say they want a competitive exchange rate to encourage exports.

But even Turkish exporters have complained that the chaotic fall in the pound has made pricing difficult and pushing up the cost of raw materials and energy.

The problems of reading it have weighed more heavily on the country’s business sector. Turkish companies cut their foreign currency deposits by nearly $ 1 billion last week, according to central bank data, a likely sign of weakening access to foreign capital.

“Even though you are a strong Turkish company, this week has not been ideal,” said Edward Glossop, Emerging Markets Economist at Abrdn. Firms are likely to use their cash reserves rather than obtaining new funding from the capital markets.

BIDEN AND ERDOGAN EXCHANGE CRITICISM AMID CONCERNS WHITE HOUSE GIVING TURKEY A COLD SHOULDER

Turkey’s currency collapsed after the central bank bowed to pressure from Erdogan to cut interest rates to boost growth despite soaring inflation. The latest rate cut, on November 18, brought Turkey closer to a real economic crisis.

Turks have long kept part of their money in foreign currency deposits in Turkish banks. This tends to increase during times of economic stress. The high levels of foreign currency savings underscore the lack of confidence of residents in the ability of their government to manage the economy.

The currency crisis also sparked protests across Turkey as ordinary people saw much of their savings evaporate. Turkish opposition leaders this week renewed their calls for early elections, accusing Erdogan of treason for his management of the economy.

“There is a huge credibility gap. This credibility gap is widening,” said Omer Gencal, a former senior executive at the Turkish branch of HSBC and Turkish banks. “People are not comfortable.”

Dissatisfaction with the state of the economy threatens Mr Erdogan’s grip on power as even his main supporters grapple with declining living standards. Recent opinion polls show that Erdogan’s ruling coalition has lost to an alliance of opposition political parties.

The currency crisis has prompted investors to flee assets issued by the state and Turkish companies. Demand has not yet returned, according to debt capital market bankers. No Turkish sovereign or corporate bonds have been issued since September, according to Dealogic data.

Turkish corporate bonds have sold sharply in recent weeks, continuing even as the currency started to stabilize on Wednesday. The yield on a 4-year dollar-denominated bond issued by Isbank, one of Turkey’s largest private banks, rose on Thursday for an eighth consecutive trading session. It traded above 8%, the highest level in over six months. A similar bond issued by Turkish conglomerate Koç Holdings saw its yield climb to the highest since March.

Even established companies will avoid international bond markets, said Uday Patnaik, head of emerging market debt at Legal & General Investment Management. “Your pricing will be much more expensive. Now is not a good time, you will have to wait until things calm down.” He said companies were likely getting local bank loans or using cash reserves instead.

This article originally appeared in the Wall Street Journal