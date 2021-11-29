Politics
Turks Ditch Lira For Dollars As Currency Crisis Worsens
A currency crisis here is undermining Turks’ confidence in their government’s ability to manage the economy, pushing crowds of people to buy US dollars and sending crowds of people onto the streets to oppose the president’s policies. Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Riot police lined the streets in parts of Istanbul as the country braced for a third night of dispersed protests over Mr Erdogan’s inability to stop a steep fall in the Turkish lira. The depreciation of the pound undermined nearly two decades of economic gains that had made Turks feel they were stepping into the world’s club of the best economies.
Such protests have been rare since Mr Erdogan concentrated power following a coup attempt in 2016, and local police said they launched a judicial investigation into social media accounts they accused to share “manipulative content” on the historic crash of the book.
Istanbul police arrested at least 55 people as they cracked down on protests on Wednesday evening, according to a local law association.
Crowds of protesters near Taksim Square in Istanbul chanted “Government resign! As riot police look on during a demonstration scheduled for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
The rapid fall of the Turkish lira – 13% in one day this month and around 38% since the start of the year – has resulted in a wave of Turks trading their pounds for dollars, euros and other currencies. Foreign currency held by households in Turkish banks last week through November 19 rose by nearly $ 1 billion, according to data released Thursday by Turkey’s central bank. About 59% of retail bank deposits are now denominated in foreign currencies, up from nearly 57% the week before.
ERDOGAN RENEWS THE PROMISE OF A STRONG TURKISH ECONOMY BY 2023
Foreign investors and ordinary Turks have been shying away from the read since Erdogan sacked previous Turkish central bank governor Naci Agbal for raising interest rates in March. Mr Erdogan sacked a string of senior officials who had prevented him from lowering interest rates in the past.
Mr. Erdogan pursued an unconventional policy of lowering interest rates in the face of soaring inflation, which reached 20%. Central banks typically raise interest rates to fight inflation, hoping to cool demand for loans, but Erdogan and his political party are ideologically biased against high interest rates based on Islam.
“The banking sector is one of the strongest in Turkey. There are no problems, there is no distress,” Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu said on Thursday. a meeting of a banking regulator. Mr Kavcıoğlu is a former official of Mr Erdogan’s party that the president appointed in March.
Mr Erdogan defended his policies in a speech earlier this week, saying Turkey is waging an “economic war of independence”. The comments lowered the read further. Turkish officials say they want a competitive exchange rate to encourage exports.
But even Turkish exporters have complained that the chaotic fall in the pound has made pricing difficult and pushing up the cost of raw materials and energy.
The problems of reading it have weighed more heavily on the country’s business sector. Turkish companies cut their foreign currency deposits by nearly $ 1 billion last week, according to central bank data, a likely sign of weakening access to foreign capital.
“Even though you are a strong Turkish company, this week has not been ideal,” said Edward Glossop, Emerging Markets Economist at Abrdn. Firms are likely to use their cash reserves rather than obtaining new funding from the capital markets.
BIDEN AND ERDOGAN EXCHANGE CRITICISM AMID CONCERNS WHITE HOUSE GIVING TURKEY A COLD SHOULDER
Turkey’s currency collapsed after the central bank bowed to pressure from Erdogan to cut interest rates to boost growth despite soaring inflation. The latest rate cut, on November 18, brought Turkey closer to a real economic crisis.
Turks have long kept part of their money in foreign currency deposits in Turkish banks. This tends to increase during times of economic stress. The high levels of foreign currency savings underscore the lack of confidence of residents in the ability of their government to manage the economy.
The currency crisis also sparked protests across Turkey as ordinary people saw much of their savings evaporate. Turkish opposition leaders this week renewed their calls for early elections, accusing Erdogan of treason for his management of the economy.
“There is a huge credibility gap. This credibility gap is widening,” said Omer Gencal, a former senior executive at the Turkish branch of HSBC and Turkish banks. “People are not comfortable.”
Dissatisfaction with the state of the economy threatens Mr Erdogan’s grip on power as even his main supporters grapple with declining living standards. Recent opinion polls show that Erdogan’s ruling coalition has lost to an alliance of opposition political parties.
The currency crisis has prompted investors to flee assets issued by the state and Turkish companies. Demand has not yet returned, according to debt capital market bankers. No Turkish sovereign or corporate bonds have been issued since September, according to Dealogic data.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS
Turkish corporate bonds have sold sharply in recent weeks, continuing even as the currency started to stabilize on Wednesday. The yield on a 4-year dollar-denominated bond issued by Isbank, one of Turkey’s largest private banks, rose on Thursday for an eighth consecutive trading session. It traded above 8%, the highest level in over six months. A similar bond issued by Turkish conglomerate Koç Holdings saw its yield climb to the highest since March.
Even established companies will avoid international bond markets, said Uday Patnaik, head of emerging market debt at Legal & General Investment Management. “Your pricing will be much more expensive. Now is not a good time, you will have to wait until things calm down.” He said companies were likely getting local bank loans or using cash reserves instead.
Sources
2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/turks-abandon-the-lira-for-dollars-as-currency-crisis-deepens
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]