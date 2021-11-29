Indians not only dream of being job seekers but also job creators: PM

The turning point in India’s growth history is that today people are not skeptical, but enthusiastic, if anyone wants to start their own business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Addressing the nation through his Mann ki Baat program, Modi said Indians not only dream of becoming job seekers, but also job creators, which will boost India’s stature on the world stage.

My friends, a few years ago, if someone said they want to do business or want to start a new business, then the elders in the family would reply: Why don’t you wanna do a job, have a bhai job ! There is security in a job, there is a salary. The hassle is also less. But, if someone wants to start their own business today, then everyone around them is enthusiastic and fully united. Dear friends, this is the turning point in the history of the growth of India, where people now dream of not only becoming job seekers but also creating jobs. This will further strengthen India’s stature on the world stage, Modi said.

The Prime Minister stressed that in a country with a large population of young people, three aspects matter, ideas and innovation, the spirit of risk taking and the spirit of action. … When these three things combine, phenomenal results are produced, miracles occur, added Modi.

He said India was, in a way, the world leader in startups, pointing out that startups in the country were attracting record investments year after year and have also spread to small towns. He said that until 2015 there were barely nine or ten unicorns (startups with a valuation of over $ 1 billion) in the country, but in the past 10 months one unicorn has been raised in India every 10 days.

It’s also a great thing because our young people have achieved this success in the midst of the corona pandemic. Today there are over 70 unicorns in India, Modi said.

Modi also spoke to a student who, through his startup, was working to improve mileage and reduce vehicle carbon emissions. The student, Mayur Patil, had received a government grant for his work. Indian youth are also providing solutions to global problems through startups, the prime minister said.

The greatest satisfaction for the government is not only in formulating policies and their implementation, but rather in seeing how they change lives, explained Modi. He also spoke with two Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries who received heart and knee surgeries as part of the program.

Remembering Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar before his death anniversary on December 6, the Prime Minister stressed that the Constitution teaches us to remember our duties. Baba Saheb had devoted his whole life to fulfilling his duties for the country and for society. We compatriots must never forget the fundamental spirit of our Constitution, which our Constitution expects from all of us to discharge our duties. So let us also take the pledge that in Amrit Mahotsav we will try to fulfill our duties with full devotion. It will be our true tribute to Baba Saheb, said Modi.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Uttar Pradesh in multiple contexts. He recounted how an Australian, who had spent 13 years in Vrindavan, came back and created a similar environment, artistically and culturally, in Perth. He also explained that Rani Laxmibais’ lawyer, John Lang, was Australian.

We all know the enormous contribution of Jhansi and Bundelkhand in our fight for freedom. The Veeranganas, courageous hearts such as Rani Laxmibai and Jhalkaribai hailing from here, this region has also given the country legendary sportsmen like Major Dhyanchand, Modi said.

The Prime Minister stressed, however, that bravery was not only displayed on the battlefield. When bravery becomes a wish and spreads, many feats begin to be accomplished in all fields, Modi said, telling the story of the people of Jalaun in UP who are rejuvenating a river in the area. … This example of bravery shows the determination of our compatriots, and it also says that if we take a resolution nothing is impossible and that is why I say Sabka Prayas, everyone’s effort, said Modi.

Speaking on conservation, he said, “My dear compatriots, when we conserve nature, in return, nature also offers us protection and security. We also experience this in our personal life and told the story of the local people of Thoothukudi preventing soil erosion by planting palm trees. Friends, nature is only a threat to us when we disturb its balance or destroy its sacredness. Nature nourishes us like a mother and also fills our world with vivid colors.

He also spoke about the viral image of a flying boat that was actually moving on the crystal clear waters of a Meghalaya river. There are many states in our country; there are many regions where people have preserved the colors of their natural heritage. These people have maintained the lifestyle of living in harmony with nature even today. It is also an inspiration to all of us. Whatever natural resources surround us, we must safeguard them, bring them back to their current form. This is where everyone’s interest lies; interests of the world, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the contribution of the tribes to the struggle for freedom and the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 war.