Live updates from Covid News: Omicron cases found in Canada now; India’s active coronavirus cases drop to 544 days





! 1 New update Click here for the latest updates

Winter session of Parliament

TRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao gives notice of adjournment motion to Rajya Sabha for “discriminatory central government crop sourcing policy for Telengana crop failure”

Bypoll to an ongoing Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala after the seat became vacant following the resignation of Kerala (M) Congress leader Jose K Mani, winter session of Parliament

Lok Sabha Congress Party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives notice to suspend Question Time to discuss “the government must declare a minimum support price for all legally guaranteed crops.”

Jab Update Over 137 doses of Cr vaccine supplied to States / UT. Over 24.61 doses of Cr still available with states / UTs to administer. India reports 8,309 new cases, 236 deaths and 9,905 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Number of active files at 1,03859; lowest in 544 days Delhi schools reopened today as overall air quality improves slightly Winter session of Parliament starts from today

Congress today convenes a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs at the office of the Parliamentary Congress Party (PPC)

Pakistani opposition intensifies protests against Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has stepped up its protests against Imran Khan’s government over rising prices and youth unemployment. A number of graduate students, while wearing their diplomas, also joined the protest to ridicule Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims to give students 10 million jobs, News International reports.

Iran’s nuclear program in the spotlight again

Tehran’s nuclear program is back in the spotlight as international talks between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal restart Monday in Vienna. Tehran insists its program is exclusively peaceful, but the recent acceleration of its nuclear activities has alarmed experts.

AirAsia reports discouraging results as it exits India

Last week, AirAsia posted disappointing results for the quarter ended September 30. The Group’s consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was down 37% from the same quarter last year to MYR 296 million ($ 70 million).

Evergrande shares tumble after president cuts stake

Shares of the China Evergrande group fell 4.8% on Monday morning, after its chairman slashed his stake in the cash-strapped real estate developer to raise around $ 344 million. The group’s electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, also fell more than 5% after saying the company was still exploring ways to inject capital into the unit with different investors.

Australia’s reopening plans questioned after Omicron cases

Two people who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Sunday tested positive for the newly identified variant, with authorities ordering a 14-day quarantine for citizens returning from nine African countries. Morrison said “it’s a little too early” to reinstate a mandatory two-week quarantine in hotels for foreign travelers, urging people to stay calm as the data had not yet fully determined the severity, transmissibility and vaccine resistance of the Omicron strain

Barbados will become a republic, replacing the British Queen

Barbados is on the verge of severing ties with the British monarchy, but the legacy of a sometimes brutal colonial past and the pandemic’s impact on tourism pose major challenges for the Caribbean island as it becomes the newest republic in the world. Famous for its beaches and love of cricket, this week Barbados will replace its head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, with its current representative, Governor General Sandra Mason.

A coal mine collapses in Bokaro in Jharkhand. Four villagers could be trapped after an abandoned Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) coal mine collapsed during illegal coal mining in Bokaro district on Sunday. When the rescue team from Bharat Coking Coal Limited, who arrived earlier to rescue the four people trapped in the debris inside the mine for more than 24 hours, were unable to rescue the trapped victims, a Ranchi’s 25-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived on site. Over 135 crore vaccine doses delivered to States, UT to date

The Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday that more than 135 crore (1,35,94,88,700) doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to states and union territories so far through a free channel and through the direct state procurement category. , indicates a press release.

Australian stocks hit nearly two-month low due to variant issues

Australian stocks fell more than 1% to an almost two-month low on Monday, extending losses to a second day in a row, as concerns over cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus hitting the economic recovery sparked a broad sell-off . The S & P / ASX 200 Index fell 1.36% to 7,180.3, its lowest level since Oct. 1, after falling 1.73% on Friday.

Canada confirms two cases of Omicron variant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/newsblogs/daily-news-and-latest-updates-live-november-29/liveblog/87970382.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos