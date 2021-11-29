Donald Trump – – Could indict Trump tomorrow





NEW YORK (Dagbladet): The New York District Attorney has long conducted a criminal investigation into Trump’s business activities within the Trump Organization. This is just one of many potential legal issues facing the President.

As early as 2018, former Trump fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for, among other things, tax evasion, fraud with campaign funds, lying to Congress and paying meager sums to a porn star. Stormy Daniels to keep him from talking about his alleged affair with Trump.

I think Trump sacrifices Ivanka

He served one year in prison and the rest of the time under house arrest at his Manhattan home. Last week Cohen was released and on Sunday he was a guest on NBC’s Meet the Press show. He collaborated with investigators in the case against the Trump organization both through questioning and by handing over thousands of documents to which he had access.

NOT END: Trump calls the FBI investigation a witch hunt for Russia after his lawyer Michael Cohen raided his office over the weekend.

– I’m not their only witness. Most importantly, I gave them thousands and thousands of documents. I don’t ask anyone to believe me. But every statement I make is supported by documentary evidence. I honestly think they could sue Donald Trump tomorrow if they wanted to, and be successful, Cohen told the TV station.

The Manhattan prosecutor has investigated trade deals Trump made before he became president in recent years. Among other things, they are examining whether he has inflated the value of his businesses with the banks in order to obtain favorable loan terms and declared a lower value of the properties to the authorities for lower taxes.

Trump himself denies doing anything wrong, instead he claims he is on a political witch hunt.

– Will be thrown under the bus

The public prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Cyrus Vance jr., Will resign by the end of 2021. This has led some to believe that an indictment could be imminent. On November 2, Alvin Bragg was elected to succeed him.

– Guilty

– Did you help Donald Trump commit crimes? ask the host.

“I can assure you that Donald Trump is guilty of his own crimes,” Cohen said.

CRITICAL: Donald Trump is criticized after taking part in a tomahawk strike during a baseball game in Atlanta.

The man himself, who has been a close aide to Trump for ten years, has collaborated with investigators.

– I’m not really trying to talk about it because it’s their investigation. I also don’t want to tip Trump or the organization on what’s really going on, Cohen says.

This summer, a grand jury in New York decided to sue Donald Trump’s business organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, for violating tax laws and benefits.

PERFORMANCE: Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon (67) surrenders to the FBI on Monday.

Weisselberg has worked for Trump for almost 50 years and is considered very loyal. The indictment was seen as an attempt to pressure the CFO to start collaborating with investigators.

– They’re after Donald. They are after Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka and a number of people including family, Cohen told NBC News.

Tap

Since Trump lost last year’s presidential election by eight million votes to Democrat Joe Biden, he’s been researching that the election was stolen from him without any documents.

On the contrary, there is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud after very thorough investigations and dozens of legal rounds.

Heard the convicted Trump’s ex-lawyer

Trump is constantly flirting with the idea that he will run again in 2024. He is already raising huge sums of money from supporters who support him and believe in what is called the big lie that the election was stolen. .

However, Cohen doesn’t believe Trump will run for president again. He thinks Trump is only keeping the idea of ​​a new presidential campaign warm for deceiving him with huge sums of money.

– These followers send him a record amount of money. “It’s really amazing that people don’t see exactly what the guy is doing,” Cohen told NBC News.

Former President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen said on Sunday that the former president would not be running for the White House in 2024.

– Wondering about money

According to the New York Times, Trump managed to raise more than $ 100 million (roughly $ 900 million) in the first six months of 2021.

“One of the things Donald Trump did was cheat money on the big lie that the election was stolen from him in 2020. It wasn’t stolen from him,” Cohen said.

STICK: After meeting with President Joe Biden, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg offered another stab at former President Donald Trump.

He believes Trump’s lies will crumble if he runs for re-election and loses in 2024.

– If he loses, something he wants to do in 2024, what happens to the big lie? He disappears, Cohen tells the TV station.

Trump himself has indicated he will announce a decision on his candidacy for the 2022 byelection.

