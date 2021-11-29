January 6 survey: latest developments





A three-judge panel from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals will hear former President Donald Trump’s latest efforts to prevent the National Archives from turning over documents to the House from around January 6.

Trump claims executive privilege, but the current White House says that is no longer its call and is happy to help the investigation. A district court judge ruled against Trump, writing: “Presidents are not kings. And the plaintiff is not president.”

But the postponement is suspended pending the appeal.

Roger Stone and Alex Jones get subpoenas

The panel cited five Trump allies directly involved in planning the “Stop the Steal” rallies, including longtime Republican Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence, key players in the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement after the election, and Taylor Budowich, who is currently the former president’s main political spokesperson and communications director for the Save America PAC, were also subpoenaed. .

The 1st Praetorian Amendment

The 1st Amendment Praetorian, a group founded in 2020 that recruits military veterans and former police officers to provide security at right-wing events, has also obtained subpoenas. The group provided security at pro-Trump rallies in November and December 2020 which were followed by violence and arrests on the streets of DC. The group’s founder, Robert Patrick Lewis, was a guest speaker at an event on January 5. He invoked the American Revolution in his brief speech to the crowd, where he compared the “Stop the Steal” movement to George Washington’s surprise attack on pro-British troops after crossing the Delaware River in 1776, reported CNN’s Marshall Cohen.

Mark Meadows, will he answer questions?

The cat-and-mouse game with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows continues. Representative Adam Schiff, a Californian Democrat who is a member of the House select committee, told CNN over the weekend that the committee will decide “this week” whether to fire Meadows on charges of criminal contempt for defying a subpoena earlier this month, failing to deliver documents or appear for a deposition.

Schiff told CNN on Sunday: “I can’t go into … what communications we have or haven’t had with particular witnesses, but we do act diligently with anyone who obstructs the committee, and that was certainly the case with Mr. (Steve) Bannon, ”referring to Trump’s ally pleading not guilty to the contempt of Congress charges against him.“ This will be the case with Mr. Meadows, and Mr. (Jeffrey) Clark or any other . “

Earlier this month, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark blocked the House select committee, responding to a subpoena requiring him to appear for a panel interview, but not not responding to questions put to him, sources familiar with his appearance told CNN.

Democratic Representative Pete Aguilar of California, another member of the select committee, told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday that Meadows still had a “little window in which he can still comply here … But if he doesn’t comply, the committee has made it very clear, as we have done with Steve Bannon, that we are prepared to use whatever means are necessary. “

Committee members recently said many of the questions put to Meadows had nothing to do with Trump himself and would not be the subject of an executive privilege argument.

Aguilar previously told CNN of Meadows: “His conversations about stopping free and fair elections, about criticizing and stopping the counting, about coordinating with campaign officials on private devices that don’t ‘have not been remitted, all these problems are not dignified privileges and he has an explanation to give. “

