In response to Constitutional Court ruling, Jokowi ensures that the law on job creation remains in force





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo / Doc.SINDOnews

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally opened his voice regarding the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation of jobs. The Constitutional Court said the law on job creation was conditional and had to be revised within two years. – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally opened his voice regarding the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation of jobs. The Constitutional Court said the law on job creation was conditional and had to be revised within two years. Jokowi assured that the government respects the decision of the Constitutional Court and immediately revises the law on job creation as soon as possible. Referring to the decision of the Constitutional Court, he said that the current implementing provisions of the Law on Job Creation still apply. “As a democracy based on law, the government immediately respects and implements the decision of the Constitutional Court, MK, number 91 / PUU-XVIII / 2020. I have ordered the coordinating ministers and the ministers concerned to immediately follow up on the decision of the Constitutional Court as soon as possible, “Jokowi said at a press conference at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (11/29/2021). Jokowi said the Constitutional Court said the law on job creation was still in force. The government and the DPR as legislators have a maximum of two years to make revisions or improvements. “Thus, all existing implementing regulations for the Job Creation Act are still in force,” he said. Jokowi continued, with the Constitutional Court declaring that the Job Creation Law was still in force, all material and substance of the law and its derivative regulations remained fully valid without any articles being struck down or declared invalid. by the Constitutional Court. “Therefore, I assure business players and investors from inside and outside the country that the investments that have been made and the investments that are currently and will be underway are safe and secure,” he said. -He insists. For information, the Constitutional Court ordered the DPR and the government to revise Law No. 11 of 2020 on job creation within two years. This is indicated by the judgment on judicial review of the law on job creation, which was read on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The Constitutional Court also prohibited the government from promulgating any regulations implementing the Job Creation Act other than those in force. The Constitutional Court also prohibits the government from adopting new policies that have a broad impact on the basis of the Job Creation Act until the law is revised. (rca)

