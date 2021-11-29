Biden-Xi Summit and beyond – Journal

NO breakthrough was expected at the first virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 15. Their first video exchange since the advent of the Biden administration lasted three and a half hours. It covered all the issues on which the two world superpowers compete, disagree, collaborate, clash and clash trade, Taiwan, Iran, North Korea, technology, climate change, human rights and strategic weapons . While no specific results emerged from these summit talks, it was clear that both sides were seeking this interaction at the highest level to defuse the tensions that seemed to be spiraling out of control in recent months and to plunge ties to a deeper level. unprecedented and perilous hollow.

The de-escalation effort has been a relief to the international community increasingly concerned about the stalemate between the two powers, as it has far-reaching consequences for them, the world economy and international stability. Most countries want to avoid being caught in the sights of this confrontation and do not want to be forced to make a choice among themselves, especially since many, including the European allies in the Americas, have important economic issues in their minds. links with Beijing.

The Biden-Xi talks marked a recognition by both sides of the need to manage tensions and explore areas where they could cooperate amid what Biden calls extreme competition. From the outset, the US president let Xi know that this responsibility requires him to ensure that competition does not degenerate into conflict, whether intentional or not. China, for its part, has always maintained that it wants to stabilize and improve relations while signaling that it will firmly reject provocative actions by the United States. In his opening remarks, Xi told Biden that the world’s two largest economies must increase communication and cooperation, and he called for a strong and stable relationship.

Will relations stabilize or remain hostage to American insecurity in the face of the rise of a rival superpower?

Since Biden took office, he has pursued a hard line on China, quite indistinguishable from the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump which saw the United States impose extensive trade tariffs on Chinese exports, adopt rhetoric. aggressive and take measures that Beijing considers provocative. This uncompromising approach was motivated by Washington’s growing fear of a growing global economic, military, and technological powerhouse of rival superpowers. Bidens’ position also reflects the political consensus in the United States that sees China as an adversary to be contained and not just to compete.

That thinking has prompted his administration to take steps in recent months that have reinforced Beijing’s belief that the United States under Biden was pursuing a strategy to contain China. In September 2021, Washington entered into a new trilateral security pact with the United Kingdom and Australia, AUKUS, aimed at bolstering Australian naval power through nuclear-powered submarines to counter China’s military ascendancy in the Western Pacific. Soon after, the White House welcomed the leaders of the so-called Quad comprising the United States, Australia, Japan and India to cement an anti-China coalition among regional states. These measures have been denounced by Beijing as a threat to regional peace and security. During the virtual summit, President Xi warned of the dangerous consequences for world peace of dividing the world into different camps.

The November 15 meeting appeared to focus on security and geopolitical issues, although other issues were also addressed. Of course, because they were the source of the recent upsurge in tensions. One area that reportedly saw modest progress was related to their nuclear arsenals. The Financial Time called it a breakthrough, but one that exaggerates the apparent agreement reached on holding strategic stability talks aimed at reducing the risk of nuclear conflict. This could, however, be jeopardized by last week’s US action to blacklist a dozen Chinese companies, allegedly for national security reasons, as they contribute to the Chinese military’s development efforts. .

Taiwan was one of the thorniest issues discussed at the meeting, with the Chinese leader warning the United States of a firm response if Beijing’s red line is crossed, that is, encouraging separatist forces to Taiwan. Xi called it playing with fire. Biden voiced the U.S. position, reflected in the statement released later by the White House, opposing unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, a reference to Chinese military movements in the region. The United States itself has stepped up its military presence and sent warships to the region. This tense situation has raised concerns among states in the region and prompted warnings from leaders, including Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong, of the risk of a military clash due to miscalculation between them. United States and China. Although the United States reaffirmed its commitment to a one-China policy at the meeting, Bidens’ decision to invite Taiwan to its democracy summit next month is another provocative move that has already heightened tensions with Beijing.

A rather bland American statement from its reading of the Biden-Xi meeting gave little indication of how Washington expects the relationship to evolve other than to reiterate the importance of handling competition from responsibly, although this is an important goal. The statement released by China, on the other hand, clarified Beijing’s framework for improving relations. Xi identified three principles and four priorities for Sino-US cooperation. The three principles to guide future relations were mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. The four priorities he defined are leading the global response to urgent challenges, multi-level exchanges to expand cooperation, managing differences to avoid derailment of relations, and strengthening collaboration on major international issues. .

The key question now is whether relations will gradually stabilize between the two countries. Much will depend on whether the Biden administration will continue to follow a China containment policy that stems from a deeply held view of Washington that sees China as a strategic adversary and challenge. It also depends on how accommodating an increasingly assertive China will be a key US priority. What is difficult to determine is how the growing insecurity of an established superpower can be approached when it sees and is hampered by its world domination challenged by the world’s new superpower. As Henry Kissinger recently said, at this historic turning point, the fate of the world may well be decided by US-China relations.

