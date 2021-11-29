Problematic job creation law, Jokowi guarantees investor safety





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo.

President Joko Widodo guarantees the safety of investors in Indonesia. This was forwarded by Jokowi after the Constitutional Court (MK) ruling on the formal review of Law No. 11 of 2020 on Job Creation (UUCK). The guarantee was transmitted by Jokowi considering that the law on the creation of jobs was still in force. "I assure business players and investors inside and outside the country that the investments that have been made and the investments that are and will be underway are safe and secure. Once again, I assure you that the government guarantees the safety and certainty of investments in Indonesia, "Jokowi told a press conference on Monday 29/11. Previously, the Constitutional Court had ruled that the law on job creation was conditionally unconstitutional. The Constitutional Court ordered the lawmakers, namely the government and the RPD to make improvements within 2 years. If the law is not amended within 2 years, it will be declared definitively unconstitutional. Jokowi ordered his ministers to make improvements immediately. "We will continue to deliver on the government's commitment and my commitment to the program of structural reform, deregulation and de-bureaucratization," Jokowi said. Read also: Conditional unconstitutional, Jokowi says all articles of the law on job creation are still valid Read also: Government and DPR urged to involve the public in the revision of the law on job creation Despite this, the former governor of DKI Jakarta assured that the law on job creation would still be in force during the repair period. He stressed that this applies to all articles. Earlier, the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI) said that the enactment of the Job Creation Law after the Constitutional Court ruling was limited. KSPI's lawyer, Said Salahudin, explained that this was stated in the seventh decision. In the decision, there are two substances concerning the restrictions on the application of the law on the creation of jobs. First of all, The law on job creation applies but cannot issue new strategic and broad-impact policies. Second, suspend the provisions of the law on job creation and its derivatives which are of a strategic nature and have a broad impact. The suspension delays the application of the existing points. "If it is of a strategic nature and has a broad impact, it must be suspended, that he (she) be suspended, its implementation is postponed," Said Salahudin said. For information, the seventh decision of the Constitutional Court declares that it is necessary to suspend all strategic and high-impact actions / policies, nor is it allowed to issue new implementing regulations related to the Job Creation Law No. 11 of 2020 (State Official Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 2020), No. 245, Supplement to the Official Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia No. 6573).



