Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper sues Pentagon for blocking material from his memoir





Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper accused the Pentagon of preventing him from using unclassified documents for a book revealing his turbulent experience in President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Esper made the claims in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Sunday, as he sought to publish his memoir A Sacred Oath. The lawsuit alleges that the Defense Ministry withheld a “significant text” from the book under the guise of classification.

The former Secretary of the Army – whom Trump tweeted two days after the 2020 election – wrote that his 18-month tenure as Pentagon chief was an unprecedented time of civil unrest, health crises public, growing threats abroad, transformation of the Pentagon and a White House apparently determined to circumvent the Constitution.

Esper claimed defense officials wrote 60 pages of his book and asked him not to quote Trump and others in meetings or describe their conversations. He also alleged that authorities told him not to use certain nouns and verbs when writing about historical events in the book.

The 57-year-old, who needs Pentagon approval to break his confidentiality agreements, wrote that agreeing to the redactions would be a grave injustice at important moments in history that the American people must know and understand.

Esper and Trump clashed for using the military to lock up protesters and rioters after the police murder of George Floyd last June. The Republican accused him of not being loyal enough while Esper claimed he was trying to keep his department politically neutral. His unprecedented dismissal during Trump’s lame duck tenure allowed the ex-prez to put loyalists in the Pentagon as he rose up against the election results.

Esper said he reluctantly took legal action against his old department because his numerous deletions remained unexplained after waiting six months for a review process.

I am more than disappointed that the current administration violates my First Amendment constitutional rights. And it is with regret that legal recourse is the only way now available for me to tell my whole story to the American people, he said.

The Defense Department said it is reviewing the trial of the West Point graduate and the Gulf War veteran.

As with all of these reviews, the Department takes seriously its obligation to balance national security with the narrative desire of the authors. Since this matter is currently the subject of litigation, we will refrain from commenting further, ”Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Esper’s unvarnished and candid memoir was due to hit book shelves in May.

With AP wires

