In the Wars of Disinformation – The New York Times





This hints at a weakness of the new focus on disinformation: it is a technocratic solution to a problem that is as much about politics as it is technology. The new right-wing populists fueled by social media lie a lot and spread the truth further. But as American journalists interviewing Donald Trumps fans on camera found out, his audiences were often aware of the joke. And many of the most offensive things he said weren’t necessarily lies, they were just deeply ugly for half the country, including most of the people who run news organizations and universities.

It is more comfortable to reckon with an information crisis if there is something good for your information than a political crisis. If only responsible journalists and technologists could explain just how wrong Mr. Trumps’ statements were, the citizens would surely be back. But these well-meaning communication experts never quite understood that the people who loved him knew what was going on, laughed about it and voted for him despite, or maybe even because of, the times he went too far.

Harpers Magazine recently published an article against Big Disinfo, claiming that think tanks raising funds to focus on the topic offered a simple solution to a political crisis that defies easy explanation and exaggerates the power of Facebook in a way that , in the end, served Facebook mostly. The author, Joseph Bernstein, argued that journalists and academics specializing in exposing cases of disinformation seem to believe they have a special right to the truth. As well-intentioned as these professionals are, they do not have privileged access to the fabric of reality, he wrote.

In fact, I have found that many people who are concerned about our information regimes are reassuringly modest about how far the new field of disinformation studies will take us. Ms Donovan calls this a new area of ​​data journalism, but said she agreed that this part of the field needs improvement to determine what is right and wrong. The Aspen Report recognized that in a free society there are no arbiters of truth. They are putting healthy new pressure on tech platforms to be transparent about how true and false claims spread.

Texas Tribune editor Sewell Chan, one of the Harvard course attendees, said he didn’t think the program was politically oriented, adding that it helped me understand the new forms. mischief and trafficking lies that have emerged.

That said, like the term fake news, disinformation is a loaded and somewhat subjective term, he said. I am more comfortable with precise descriptions.

I also feel the push and pull of the information ecosystem in my own journalism, as well as the temptation to assess a claim by its formal qualities that say it and why rather than by its substance. Last April, for example, I tweeted about what I considered to be the sneaky way anti-China Republicans around Donald Trump were pushing the idea that Covid-19 had leaked from a lab. There were informative red flags galore. But media criticism (and I’m sorry you went so far in a media column to read this) is on edge. Below the partisan shouting match was a more interesting science shouting match (which also made liberal use of the word disinformation). And the state of that story now is that scientists’ understanding of the origins of Covid-19 is evolving and being hotly debated, and was not going to be able to resolve it on Twitter.

