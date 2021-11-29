



Millions of families are facing a cost-of-living crunch over rents, says Theresa May, as she urges Boris Johnson to put tackling sky-high housing costs at the heart of her upgrade agenda. In a foreword to a new study by the think-tank Center for Social Justice (CJS), the former prime minister will say on Monday that the Conservatives must rediscover their commitment to affordable housing as the costs of private rental weigh heavily. heavily on our collective health, welfare and finances of nations. She will say CJS polls show this is in line with Red Wall voters who put Mr Johnson in Downing Street two-thirds (67%) behind, making social housing a government priority, down from less than half with traditional conservatives. voters in the counties of the county. She will warn that this hidden housing crisis means that peoples’ hard earned money is being swallowed up by sky-high housing costs. Rent eats away disposable income CJS data showed that more than two-thirds of private renters in the lowest income brackets had more than 30 percent of their disposable income eaten away by rent. She will say that as a result, nearly two million couples had delayed or chosen not to start a family because of their housing situation. Some 124,000 children will sleep in temporary accommodation tonight, facing significantly hampered educational prospects as a result, she said. Taxpayers have had to pay a housing allowance bill estimated by the CJS at over $ 30 billion next year – and double in the next 30 years as retirees are forced to rent private homes. She admits that the focus on helping homeowners pretty much climb the ladder has distracted attention from what should be our top priority as Conservatives: making sure everyone has a home. decent, affordable and secure in which to live, work and build strong families. Rediscovering our tradition of building truly affordable housing for the 2020s is what is needed if we are to address the social, economic and fiscal costs of the hidden housing crisis, she will say. Moreover, as the results of the polls presented by the CSJ suggest, this would be in accordance with the opinions and wishes of the new electorate as it realigned itself in the years following the [Brexit] Referendum. So now I call on the Conservatives to let us make it our common mission, once again, to solve this hidden housing crisis as a central part of our upgrading agenda. A quarter of the population struggles to pay monthly housing costs CJS research found that a quarter of the population had difficulty paying monthly housing costs, reaching 43 percent of private renters. Yet official figures have shown that the number of social rental housing units built each year has fallen to 6,000, despite more than 95,000 households currently living in expensive temporary housing. The survey for CSJ by Stack Data Strategy found that less than one in four (24%) thought the government’s definition of affordable housing was truly affordable for locals. Just under two-thirds (63%) supported the need to rent more low-cost housing to end the housing crisis.

