ki baat: PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” Address: Key Points | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Sunday during the 83rd episode of his “Mann Ki Baat” radio show.

The 83rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was the penultimate edition of the year.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces, noting that celebrations for the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war will take place next month.

Here are the main quotes from Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat’s speech:

-Over the next 2 days we will enter the last month of the year 2021 in which we will celebrate Navy Day and National Flag Day. I want to salute the brave sons and mothers who have been involved in the defense sector.

-Hope the Indians participate and prepare to contribute to the three competitions discussed previously – Deshbhakti Ke Geet, Rangoli and Lori. I look forward to receiving great entries from all of you.

-People in remote areas of India have preserved their nature and with the help of government reforms and zeal to protect their land, it is possible to conserve the beauty of our land and culture and protect them.

-My first duty is to be a Pradhan Sevak for my people.

-With the help of Ayushmann Bharat digital health card, I want to encourage more people to come forward, reap the benefits of this card and promote it among marginalized communities who need it most.

-It’s an era of startups and India is making a global footprint with various unicorns. Before 2015, we only had 10-15 startups, but according to a recent report we have over 70 startups that have crossed the $ 1 billion mark in valuation in the past 10-12 months amid the pandemic. .

-Our fight against Covid-19 is still not over. We must take the necessary measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones by adopting behavior appropriate to Covid.

To concern Mann ki Baat: “I want to remember our armed forces, our soldiers and our brave mothers who gave birth to these heroes”, says Prime Minister Modi

