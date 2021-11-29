Politics
Great powers ardently court the Asean
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations found itself again last week serving as a shock absorber between the great powers. The occasion was an online summit of Chinese and ASEAN leaders, where President Xi Jinping underscored Beijing’s strong commitment to the bloc and announced a “new milestone” in relations.
The summit, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the dialogue between China and ASEAN, was called at the request of Beijing. Xi chaired the event, a role normally performed by Premier Li Keqiang. But the Chinese leader has been on a roll lately, having been declared a demigod of the Communist Party alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, and after a successful virtual summit with US President Joe Biden.
On the one hand, Xi’s participation in the event is seen as a sign of his extensive control over foreign affairs. It also indicates China’s ambition to play a bigger role in Asean and Greater Asia.
“China was, is and always will be ASEAN’s good neighbor, friend and partner,” he said, stressing the need for the two sides to build a safe and secure home together.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has proven once again that no place on Earth is an isolated island with absolute security, and only universal security brings true security.”
Announcing the establishment of the China-Asean Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Xi said it will give a strong boost to regional and global peace, stability, prosperity and development.
Trade between China and ASEAN has exploded 85 times since the two sides formally established their dialogue in 1991. China has been ASEAN’s largest trading partner for the past 12 consecutive years, and Asean became China’s biggest trading partner last year. In the first half of this year, two-way trade jumped 38%, with mutual investments exceeding US $ 310 billion.
President Xi said Beijing is ready to import more quality products from ASEAN countries, including purchasing up to $ 150 billion worth of agricultural products over the next five years. He also pledged an additional $ 1.5 billion in development assistance over the next three years to support the bloc’s fight against Covid and promote economic recovery, and announced a new science exchange program.
The 10 ASEAN members and China are all looking forward to benefiting from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which takes effect on January 1. Beijing has also expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). which includes four ASEAN members – Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam – as well as Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and Peru.
Besides economic promises, Xi said Beijing is ready to sign the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Agreement, known as the Bangkok Treaty and signed in 1995 by all 10 members. from ASEAN.
A protocol for the treaty was issued for five countries that possessed nuclear weapons at the time – China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. China would be the first of the five to sign if it follows up on Xi’s comments.
The president’s statement was probably made with Aukus in mind, as the trilateral defense agreement between the US, UK and Australia will give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarines. The pact is seen as creating a new counterweight to China’s growing assertion.
On the same day as Xi’s appearance at the China-Asean summit, the Group of Seven industrialized countries said the Asean countries were invited to attend the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting from 10-12. December in Liverpool, England. Ministers from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have so far accepted the invitations.
The surprise invitation once again raised the question of whether ASEAN will be dragged by the United States and other Western countries into an anti-China alliance.
China, meanwhile, will likely view the G7 move as an attempt to get Asean to endorse Aukus, and possibly other military approaches to keep China at bay. However, Malaysia and Indonesia have raised concerns that Aukus could fuel a regional arms race.
ASEAN has demonstrated cohesion, strategic resilience and adaptability amid the complicated competition between the great powers. At the same time, he is increasingly wary of Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea and the risk of becoming too economically dependent on China.
ASEAN appreciates China’s engagement in the region and welcomes the next level of partnership. But if the pursuit of regional peace and stability is the goal as Xi said, China should reassess its inconsistent foreign policy stance instead of wielding power.
