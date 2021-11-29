Narendra Modi showed goodwill with the repeal of the Farm Law, he is now expected to show strong and decisive leadership

In a post-Truth Orwellian world where China is seen as a democracy and India an authoritarian state, and where progressive double-thinking is a way of life, a strong and decisive government is the need of the moment in India.

Farm union leaders may have postponed their call to Sansad Chalo on November 29, but the issue doesn’t appear to be resolved anytime soon, despite the Modi government’s grand descent to repeal the three contentious farm laws. For, the statements of these union leaders suggest that they have already changed their goals and that now the MSP may be the next big flashpoint. We will wait until December 4 … then we will announce our next action, said peasant leader Darshan Pal after a meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday November 28.

This is hardly a surprise. Because the agitation has always been political. What is amazing is how part of the liberal intelligentsia stubbornly refuses to see it this way. The truth is certainly the most fragile thing today. Although the reason may not be statistical, as George Orwell writes in1984Nor does the presence of enlightened and liberal literati not guarantee a less senile world, infected as they are by progressive double thinking. This, to use the words of George Packers in his article byAtlantic, creates a more insidious unreality, operating as it is in the name of all that is good, noble and just, without even the presence of the Thought Police.

The term insidious unreality resonates when one looks at how India is slandered around the world amid agricultural protests. An article in theTimemagazine is a classic example. In reporting on these protests, the following keywords in the article reveal the real story: abysmal human rights record, increasingly anti-Muslim policies, right-wing authoritarianism, authoritarian tactics, anti-democratic measures, genocidal violence, ethnic cleansing of protesters, mass atrocities, right-wing Hindu nationalism, illegal detention, et al. And if that wasn’t enough, a duly elected Prime Minister of the country was at a place called The Butcher of Gujarat, of course in quotes. (Thank God for that!) We wonder if Time magazine never understands what a real democracy is. (Maybe that’s a model of a good democracy is Kim Jong-uns Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.) One wonders if he would ever dare to address Emperor Xi as the butcher of Xinjiang!

Interestingly, theTimeThe article on the agricultural protests does not even have a fleeting reference to the crisis that India’s agricultural sector has faced for decades, thousands of farmers committing suicide, growing energy-intensive crops in semi-arid areas like the Punjab, just to exploit the MSP manna of governments, the excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides, and of course the discomfort of stubble cultivation. Annuity-a-cause activists and awakened goddesses like Greta Thunberg and Rihanna can be expected to pick the issues according to their personal agenda, but the fact that a supposedly serious magazine is reporting such a whimsical way reveals a deeper unease. Perhaps the insidious unreality is the reality of the liberal world order.

The real reality, however, is a long way from that. The truth is that the Prime Minister repealed all three agricultural laws despite protests limited to two and a quarter states (Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh); other states were largely in favor or indifferent to these laws. The protests were understandable as these two-and-a-quarter states, particularly the Punjab, had accumulated the most from the Green Revolution of the 1960s. People who oppose new farm laws are the beneficiaries of past farm policies.

Let’s look at how old agricultural policies were implemented on the ground. And if that’s good for India, including the Punjab, which produces 20 percent of the country’s wheat and 11 percent of its rice, despite being a small state with just 1.5 percent of the total geographic area of ​​India. What the short-sighted rulers of the Punjab either don’t realize or care to realize is that the process of diminishing returns of the Green Revolution has already taken place. Thanks to the government’s MSP policies, which have manipulated the prices of crops in the market in favor of rice and wheat, the semi-arid regions of the Punjab have shifted from a diverse and climate-friendly cultivation model to a combination of rice- predominantly water-borne wheat.

It was a recipe for disaster, ecological and environmental. Lack of crop diversity has led to land desertification, which in turn has forced farmers to use more fertilizers and pesticides. Worse, energy-intensive crops have led to a water crisis in the Punjab where water levels have dropped 10 meters since 1973. To compensate, again a populist and short-term measure, state politicians are vying for it. provide free or subsidized electricity for pumping groundwater.

The Three Farm Laws may not be the panacea for all ills, but it is undeniable that Indian agriculture needed a way out of its gloomy socialist status quo. For example, one of the provisions of the new agricultural laws was the abolition of the APMC law. At least 17 states have already abolished or made changes to existing APMC law. One of them is Bihar, a state where around 70 to 80 percent of the population is involved in agriculture. Bihar abolished the APMC law in 2006. Between 2011 and 2018-19, Bihar grew by 13.3% while India’s growth rate was 7.5%.

In contrast, the Punjab chart has fallen significantly. Between 1972 and 1985-86, the state recorded agricultural growth of 5.7 percent compared to 2.3 percent in India. Between 1986-87 and 2004-05, its growth fell from 3 percent for India to 2.94 percent. And between 2005-06 and 2014-15, Punjab’s agricultural growth rate fell to 1.61%. The Punjab’s agriculture is already in the doldrums, but those in power are deliberately looking away. By sticking to the old order, the leaders of the Punjab are playing a dangerous game under pressure from arthiya and wealthy farmers who have a vested interest in maintaining the old system. It’s short term politics for long term pain.

Coming to Modi, downhill has never been his style of work. Plus, having been in power for over two decades now, I’m sure he understands that the politics of concessions never work. I was told to wear a greenpagdi, he politely declined the offer. He could easily have worn one. All the more so in a political culture where it is fashionable to appear secular. With that one gesture, he could have ignored his outcast etiquette and joined the mainstream. But Modi chose to resist the temptation. The result: in 2014, the BJP under his leadership formed the first central government with a majority of its own, a first in more than three decades.

So why retreat this time? It’s a tactical retreat, say some political analysts. Historically, a tactical retreat is something we Indians seem to have long forgotten. We have forgotten how Krishna used it for the sake ofdharma. And Kautilya for the welfare of the state. It is therefore encouraging that the current exemption uses it, if it intends to benefit citizens. But Modi should be careful that this does not become the order of the day. Retreats, tactical or otherwise, can easily become a habit.

To see it as an electoral decision, as some political experts do, would not be charitable for the political sense of Modi and Amit Shah. Both are masters of electoral politics to understand that repeal does not guarantee much political leeway for the BJP. Of course, that would calm some tumultuous waters in the Punjab, but by no means would it give the BJP a noticeable electoral advantage. Anyone familiar with the Punjabi psyche would be aware that they don’t forget and forgive too easily. But that definitely makes the Punjab elections interesting, with 2As Amarinder Singh and Akalis likely to gain more foothold. As for western Uttar Pradesh, the move could end up emboldening opponents who might see a flaw in the otherwise brilliant BJP armor.

BJP relatives say the move is aimed at containing the growing alienation of the Punjab’s population, with ISI and Khalistani elements working overtime to fish in the murky waters. The motive may be fair, but the process may be questionable. First, it can tarnish the image of the BJP as a party of land law, labor law, CAA and now agricultural laws. Second, it can embolden others to follow the farm protest toolkit to try and corner the government. Asaduddin Owaisi has threatened the government in the past over the CAA. We may be in a season of full-time protests. The scheme can be simple: find a problem, organize a crowd of one or two lakhs, and make another call to Dilli Chalo!

Third, it is letting down all those, including farmers in other parts of the country, who have genuinely supported the government moves, suffered bandhs, roadblocks and hartals for almost a year. How is the government going to tell this vast section of the population that their difficulties meant nothing in the face of the blackmail policy of a few influential protesters?

But the bigger concern is that, far from containing the Khalistanis and other separatist forces, this move could embolden them further. Extremists welcome such successes, even if they are fictitious. They thrive at the sight of such concessions, however well-intentioned. Punjab’s history is replete with examples in the 1970s and 1980s, when the two main political parties, Congress and Akalis, clashed to hug and appease Khalistani extremists for political escalation. This resulted in violence on an unprecedented scale. And in order for state power to be restored again, fire was fought with fire. And an eye for two eyes. India cannot afford to let the Punjab slip again.

Among the masses, far from the usual Raisina gang that would traditionally define the nation’s narrative, Modi means credibility. When he announced the ban on tickets, the masses supported him despite unprecedented difficulties. When he told them to bang utensils on their balconies to ward off a virus made in China, they did so with incredible conviction. Credibility is Modis’ greatest asset. He can’t afford to lose this. All the more so at a time when his opponents can see an opening by cornering him and his government. At a time when champions of global democracy led by people like George Soros find ecstasy in the idea of ​​Pakistan and work overtime to take over the world’s largest democracy.

In a post-truth Orwellian world where two plus two can make five, where China is considered a democracy and India is an authoritarian state, and where progressive double-thinking is a way of life, a strong and decisive government is the necessity of the moment. in India. Any screening can be progressively harmful. To India, to Indians and to the very idea of ​​India.

