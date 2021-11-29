Government ready to discuss all issues, says Prime Minister Modi ahead of winter session





He says all parties should uphold the dignity of parliament and the president of presidents



In his usual remarks ahead of the start of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was prepared to answer all questions, allow all debates in the House, but that all parties should maintain the dignity of Parliament and of the president of the session presidents. The government is willing to discuss every problem with an open mind and is ready to answer any questions. We want there to be questions about the Government but this order is also maintained. Voices may be raised against the government and its policies, but the dignity of the House, the presidency of the president, must be preserved, he said. This was in reference to the disturbances that marked the last session, especially at the Rajya Sabha, over the three farm laws, which are due to be repealed on November 29. He urged lawmakers to keep the common man at the center of his deliberations in the House. Referring to the recent celebration of Constitution Day on November 26, Modi said it was observed in the spirit of the Constitution and a renewed resolution. In this context and that of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the freedom of India), everyone wants the Indian Parliament to preserve the spirit of the freedom fighters by debating issues of interest. national and moving the country forward, he said. In the future, people will not see who disturbed and how much, but who intervened on constructive questions, he added. He also issued a warning regarding the new (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 which is now making its way around the world. The new variant requires us to exercise caution and I urge you all to exercise caution, he said, adding that after crossing the 100 million COVID-19 vaccination mark, the country is was heading towards the 150 crore goal. He also said that the program of free grain distribution for 80 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana has been extended until March 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/government-ready-to-discuss-all-issues-says-pm-modi-ahead-of-winter-session/article37746250.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos