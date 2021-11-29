Politics
Xi Jinping must be pushed to choose peace and have a great legacy – New Delhi Times
The Sixth Plenum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) passed a resolution for a third term for President Xi Jinping. This confirms that Xis retains power; The rationale is that China is facing global changes on a scale unprecedented in a century and needs a strong leader to carry them out. At party convention slated for 2022, Xi will win unprecedented third term; the main leaders of the last decades have only held power for two terms. This officially makes Xi the founder of a third era in the history of Communist China, after Mao (1949-76) and Deng (1978-2012)!
Marxism decrees that each social age needs its own great men, and if there are no such men, it creates them. Xi is that man, firmly anchored in the foreseeable future to leave his mark on this era.
The Xinhai Revolution began in Wuchang on October 10, 1911 and led to the establishment of the Republic of China (ROC). Mao Zedong’s Communist Party established the People’s Republic of China in 1949. China is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year. In his commemoration speech, Xi outlined two main goals: to be a prosperous society by 2035; and reunification with Taiwan for a complete rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. In the Xis era, China is stronger and a true superpower and strives to become a world leader through increasing economic clout.
On July 1, 2021, the CCP celebrated its 100th anniversary. Chinese President and Chairman of the Xi Party, in his speech at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, underlined the great transformation of China in its 5,000-year history. He presented the tremendous transformation in the history of the modern Chinese nation of 180 years, the 100 years of the Party and the 72 years of the People’s Republic of China. Xi said there are no aggressive or hegemonic traits in the genes of the CCPs; The CCP cares about the future of mankind, safeguarding world peace, preserving international order; China has never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated any other country, and never will. He added that the Chinese nation has been seeking peace, concord and harmony for more than 5,000 years. Was he kidding?
He explained how China is reshaping the world; his sensibilities shape the perceptions of others about China; and a pandemic has awakened many countries to the Chinese powers! China aspires to world leadership, supported by economic clout.
His speech exposed his arrogance, his thirst for power, his penchant for lies and his greed for the territories. As a leader, Xi is stronger than his predecessors. Under his leadership, China’s foreign policy expanded its economic influence abroad through the massive Belt and Road Initiative, and pushed further into the South China Sea, claiming the shoals. and reefs as territory. Now, China’s greed knows no bounds.
In 1972, Chairman Nixon told Chairman Mao that the Chairman had changed the world. With phenomenal modesty, Mao replied: No, I just changed a few things on the outskirts of Beijing. Mao and, to a lesser extent, Xi have changed course in China, but great national transformations are the product of historical forces rather than the tenure of a powerful leader.
China was essentially a revolutionary power in its policies and attitudes: it hated the imperialists, the rich, the capitalists and the racists. It’s become all that now. He wants an international system that is democratic but extremely undemocratic in its approach to the major multilateral and plurilateral international institutions. It opposes the hegemony of the Americas and intimidates third world countries like China, but commits the same crimes. China has abandoned its revolutionary role, not becoming a revisionist power and forging an ambiguous attitude towards the international order.
China ritually talks about win-win solutions and invokes the principles of interdependence, but Xi’s aggressive foreign policy has little regard for a code of conduct or the clarification of its maritime rights in the South China Sea. Ambiguity is the long term strategy.
Xis is what’s known as One Belt One Road, a modern take on the old Silk Roadfunds projects from China in the West through Central Asia to the Middle East and Europe. The debt trap strategy has scared countries away from China’s dominance and hegemonic presence. Xi said: It is up to the Asian people to run the affairs of Asia, solve Asia’s problems, and keep Asia secure. But where are the other countries of this Asia, apart from China?
Chinese diplomacy revolves around the system of states dependent on Imperial China. China, the Middle Empire, despises other countries in the region as equals, but only as vassals of strategic interests. China seeks an all-powerful China surrounded by submissive states, but India, Japan, and Indonesia have never been part of the Sinocentric tributary system. The ancient Chinese emperors attempted this on distant countries like England and the United States, without success. Globalization and the state of Westphalia’s sovereignty system have relegated China’s tributary system to the dustbin of history.
Chinese political and military strategies focus on maritime disputes in the South and East China Seas to neutralize US superiority in the Western Pacific. Xi Jinping is a product of historical memory, this state of mind, intensified by foreign invasions since the beginning of the 19th century.
China is now a regional hegemony and a threat to the international system. It remains hostile or indifferent to all international human rights standards. Its approach to maritime issues in the South China Sea is contrary to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and ambiguous on the basis of sovereignty.
China’s overt use of force threatens the international system. China maliciously uses its influence with its neighbors. With the expansion of capabilities, China’s assertiveness has changed dramatically. It rejects the international standard for the peaceful settlement of disputes. Xi is a much more energetic, assertive and ambitious leader than his predecessor with a larger regional and global footprint. Its calls for the realization of the Chinese dream involve a national renaissance for prosperity, ethnic harmony, strength and influence towards building a strong and prosperous China. China is probably doing too much.
Unfortunately, a great power of the spheres of influence, is deeply rooted in Chinese thought. Is it an inferiority complex born out of centuries of humiliation? Psychologists can probably delve deeper into the Chinese subconscious to detail its various contours.
Living just for the current day or decade is not enough. The emperors of the annexed territories of the past, built vast empires, ruled with cruelty but now forgotten. Only the good ones survived. Xi must choose the path of peace if he is to leave a great legacy.
Photo credit: Getty Images
