Michael Cohen says Trump will lose if he runs in 2024

November 28, 2021

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at New York Federal Court on Monday, November 22, 2021, after serving his three-year prison sentence, most of which has been served at home after the coronavirus epidemic. it is easier for inmates in minimum security prison camps to obtain early release. He has come to the courthouse to sign documents and discuss with probation officers what will happen during his three years of court-ordered supervised release. He was Trump’s longtime personal lawyer before his arrest in 2018 and his subsequent guilty pleas. He pledged to continue to cooperate with ongoing police investigations. (AP Photo / Lawrence Neumeister)

(The Hill) Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump would lose if he ran for re-election to the White House in 2024.

During an interview on NBCs Meet the Press, Cohen, who has become a staunch critic of the former president, referred to Trump’s efforts to win political donations, saying he was talking about running again to do grow and maintain the strike. .

I’m talking about his sociopathy through Disloyal. I talk about it on my podcast, Mea Culpa, ad nauseam, Cohen said during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press with host Chuck Todd where he referred to his book.

“Please understand, Chuck and this is really important to all viewers. One of the things Donald Trump has done is get rid of the big lie that the election was stolen from him in 2020.

It was not stolen from him. If he loses, which he will do in 2024, what will happen to the big lie? The big lie disappears. He can no longer be like the boy who cried wolf. Oh, they stole it from me in 2020. They stole it from me now in 2024, right? Cohen continued. Now it comes out the door and here is his money. Here is the big grift. So, like I said before, it won’t happen. He’s going to run it like he did in 2011, until the very, very last second.

Trump has yet to officially declare whether he will run for 2024, although some Republicans expect he will declare another presidential candidacy.

Earlier this month, Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he would “probably” make an announcement about whether he would run after the 2022 midterm.

